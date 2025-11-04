Spokane Chiefs give up first five goals, fall to Kamloops at home 8-2

Chase Harrington scored two goals, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Spokane Chiefs gave up the game’s first five goals en route to an 8-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers at the Arena on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (8-8-0-0) fell into third place in the Western Hockey League U.S. Division. They have lost their last tow home games by a combined score of 15-4.

Nathan Behm and Rhett Ravndahl scored two goals apiece for Kamloops (8-7-1-2). WHL goals and points leader JP Hurlburt added a goal, his 13th of the season in 18 games, and two assist for the Blazers, who are in third place in the B.C. Division.

Behm got his first just 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the game. Kayd Reudig made it 2-0 2 1/2 minutes later and Ravndahl added his first at the 5:07 mark. Behm potted his 12th goal of the season midway through the period and Cooper Moore made it 5-0 2 minutes later.

Harrington got the Chiefs on the board with a marker 3:20 into the second period, but Ravndahl answered with a goal 18 seconds later and Ty Bonkowski scored his fourth of the season less than a minute after that.

Hurlburt netted his league-lead tying goal at 11:21 of the second.

Chiefs starting goalie Carter Esler gave up four goals on eight shots and was relieved at 11:30 of the first. Linus Vieillard allowed four goals on 12 shots.

Kamloops goalie Ivans Kufterins made 43 saves and the Blazers went 2 of 3 on the power play.

The Chiefs league-worst power play went 2 for 8 and improved to 9.4% (6 for 64) for the season. No other power play unit in the league is below 13%.