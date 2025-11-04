‘Wicked’ star Jonathan Bailey crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey has been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive. He becomes the first openly gay man to win the award.

The magazine on Monday night revealed the 37-year-old “Jurassic World: Rebirth” star as their 2025 pick, just ahead of the second “Wicked” chapter flying into theaters later this month.

“It’s a huge honor,” the Emmy-nominated actor said of his newest accolade. “Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. (Laughs) It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

The “Bridgerton” breakout said at the time the interview was conducted, he’d only “told my dog Benson,” who was photographed as part of the story.

“But no, I haven’t. How do you spell … NDA?” quipped Bailey.

Bailey, who takes the Sexiest Man Alive title from 2024 honoree John Krasinski, is gearing up for the Nov. 21 release of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked: For Good.”

Bailey will reprise his role of Fiyero in the “Wizard of Oz” prequel, opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

The film is already garnering Oscar buzz, not least because of the first’s 10 nominations, including best picture, best actress (Erivo), and best supporting actress (Grande). Of those 10 nods, it won two: best costume design and best production design.