A Grip on Sports: We can’t say sports used to be better but we are sure all of them used to be different – and a lot cheaper

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There are a lot of sentences one can start with “It used to be …” A prime example? My dad and the price of candy bars when he was a kid. For the record, he said they were a nickel. Ya, sure. Anyhow, to prove the point, let’s see how many notes we can start with the phrase. I’ll go first.

• It used to be the college basketball season didn’t begin until the football regular season ended. Heck, as recently as 30 years ago – I know, ancient history – the Cougars’ first hoops contest was a week after the Apple Cup.

This year it came three months after.

Wait, that’s got nothing to do with schedule creep, which is the point here. That’s due to conference realignment, which is a subject I’ll cover in a minute. When WSU used to be in the same conference with its Seattle brother.

The Cougs final regular season football game in 2025? That would be Nov. 29 in Pullman. Against Oregon State.

By then David Riley’s team will have played six games. Basically one-sixth of its schedule.

• It used to be college conferences made sense.

When Stanford University is playing an early November conference football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., that’s proof enough the plane has flown. Way too far, actually.

Nothing about the Big Ten, the ACC and the Big 12’s makeup makes sense for anyone. Except one group. Maybe.

• It used to be the bean counters were not in charge of college athletics. Either it was guys in well-tailored blazers or those in ratty letterman sweaters that last fit in 1947.

Those days are gone. When your football coach has a $50 million buyout in his contract and no one blinks twice about paying it, it’s obvious money is king. Scratch that. The pursuit of money is king.

Has to be, right? Wossamotta U. has to pay for those cross-country flights somehow.

• It used to be the Seahawks were always in the discussion for a Super Bowl berth. You know, back in the Golden Age when Pete Carroll prowled the sidelines of CenturyLink Field in white Nikes. And actually looked engaged.

Carroll is long gone, spending his time, like many folks our age, in Las Vegas, hoping for one last big win. A young whippersnapper – it used to be whippersnapper was a word everyone from Spanky to his gang used – named Mike Macdonald is now in charge. And I don’t think he even chews gum.

But his defense, like Carroll’s from those ancient times, is chewing up the NFL. Not as much as his offense, though.

• It used to be the Mariners would develop an outstanding closer and then trade them to help cut salary. “Hey, you take Robinson Cano and his god-awful contract and we’ll throw in Edwin Diaz. And a $20 million check. All you have to do is give us Jarred Kelenic. He’s going to be great.”

These days? The defending American League West champions – it used to be that was something I thought I would never type – exercised their option Monday on Anthony Munoz, keeping the righthander and his career-high 38 saves in Seattle another year. And, surprisingly enough, the contract Munoz signed in 2022 includes two more option years for the M’s.

• It used to be Sam Darnold was a can’t miss quarterback prospect from USC. Now he just can’t miss.

The former Jet, Panther, 49er and Viking hit his first 17 passes Sunday against the Commanders. He threw four touchdown passes before his first incompletion. He led the offense to a 38-point performance that has folks from Portland to Portland talking about the Hawks as Super Bowl contenders again.

• It used to be the Gonzaga men made a Sweet Sixteen run every season.

That ended in 2024 with a second-round loss to NCAA runner-up Houston.

But there is a good chance that was an aberration supplied by a woeful under seed for the Zags. This year, with a new roster featuring a veteran duo inside, the potential of another Final Four run seems real.

Why? Mark Few’s best teams played defense. Not just “defense,” but lockdown, about as good as it gets nationally, defense. Want proof?

When the Bulldogs made the NCAA final for the first time in 2017, Ken Pomeroy’s analytics ranked them No. 1 in defensive efficiency. In 2021, when they emerged from the Covid bubble as the second-best team once more, he had them at No. 11.

Last season, with the sixth-best offense, they were just 29th in his defensive ratings. And eight regular season losses ensued, their most since 2011.

• Now it’s your turn to play the game. Go ahead. Come up with something starting with “It used to be …” What’s that? I thought you said “It used to be this column was interesting.”

That’s just mean. True, but mean.

Gonzaga: Yes, Texas Southern shouldn’t be confused with Texas. Or Texas A&M. Or even Texas State. But the way GU defended Monday bodes well for the future. Theo Lawson shares all the numbers and more in this rewind of the opener. … What is it people under the age of 50 say? Re-upping? We are reupping our links to The Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, which is back for another year. Jim Meehan and Richard Fox posted a long season-opening one Monday. You can listen here.

Idaho: The Vandals regained some momentum last Friday with their 35-32 overtime win at then-23rd-ranked Northern Arizona. Will it last? UC Davis is in Moscow this Saturday, coming off a surprising home loss to Idaho State. Peter Harriman takes a look at the matchup.

Preps: There were a couple of football games Tuesday night featuring GSL schools. Yep, the playoffs, or at least the play-in games, have started. Dave Nichols was at U-Hi as the Titans earned a State berth for the first since 2012 with an 18-13 win over Walla Walla. … Cheryl Nichols has a roundup of the rest of Tuesday’s action. … Former Ferris High standout Andrew Kittredge is headed back to Baltimore. The Cubs traded him to the Orioles on Tuesday.

Chiefs: I’m not sure how Dave did it, but he also has this story on Spokane’s 8-2 loss to visiting Kamloops at the Arena.

Mariners: We mentioned the Munoz contract news above. And linked the story. We link it again here.

Seahawks: It used to be the Hawks’ deals for receivers were sure to lead to a Super Bowl title. OK. One time. Percy Harvin. But that bodes well – if you want it to – for the Tuesday deal with New Orleans which brought speedster Rashid Shaheed to Seattle. Except Harvin was an offseason deal. And he didn’t play much his first year. Or his second. But he had some big moments in the Super Bowl run. … Some folks think pretty highly of the Hawks’ deal. And of the team itself. One of them is our friend Jim Moore.

Kraken: Maybe missing a little time can be a good thing.

Bloomsday: We admit we’ve missed a few of Nina Culver’s stories on the folks who have run all 49 Bloomsdays. They sort of slip by. But we found the one for today, on Linn Simpson, a recently retired attorney in town.

• By the way, you want to know how much a candy bar costs these days? A lot more than a nickel, that’s for sure. And they used to be a lot bigger. Until later …