Andrew Mountbatten Windsor allowed to keep Falklands campaign medal, reports say

By KiMi Robinson USA TODAY

Following his ousting from the British royal family, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has least least one distinction he’s allowed to keep.

Now no longer known as Prince Andrew after his brother King Charles III began the process of removing his titles on Oct. 30, the 65-year-old former Duke of York is reportedly being permitted to hold on to his Falklands War campaign medal, according to The Guardian and The Telegraph.

The U.K. outlets reported on Nov. 5 that Buckingham Palace confirmed the news.

The Guardian noted operational service medals are not honors, while The Telegraph indicated all operational service medals would be retained.

USA TODAY has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Andrew operated as a helicopter copilot when Argentine forces invaded the Falkland Islands off the coast of South America in 1982. According to the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982, the South Atlantic Medal “was awarded to all personnel who took part in operations in the South Atlantic for the liberation of South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.”

Andrew has seen his many military titles, dukedom, knighthoods and honors removed in recent years. On Nov. 2, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed Andrew’s “last remaining title” as vice admiral of the Royal Navy would also be stripped.

Although he has vehemently denied allegations of sexual abuse in connection with Epstein, Andrew renounced his royal titles on Oct. 17 due to the continued accusations against him, including damning claims brought forth in accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, “Nobody’s Girl.”

In a statement, Andrew said that with King Charles’ “agreement,” he will “no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Giuffre, who died in April, filed a sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, alleging that she had been trafficked to the British royal family member by Epstein three times around 2001 when she was underage. Andrew settled the suit in 2022.

Andrew’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his patronages and military associations that year, making him a royal persona non grata.