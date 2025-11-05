Bomb threats against NJ polling places linked to Russian email domains

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Many of the bomb threats made against polling sites across several New Jersey counties appeared to “originate from Russian email domains,” the FBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

“None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far,” it continued. “Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

Multiple polling places across the Garden State were temporarily closed Tuesday morning after precincts received a rash of emailed threats, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. They arrived on Election Day as residents from the Garden State set out to vote to determine the next governor, among other ballot items. In the end, Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill bested Jack Ciattarelli, a former state representative and Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The affected locations spanned Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties, some of which were allowed to stay open late as a result.

At least one person, an unidentified juvenile from North Brunswick, has been arrested in connection with the election day chaos, Pix11 reported. The suspect is accused of texting a bomb threat to the Livingston Park Elementary School polling location around 8:15 a.m. It prompted a response from officers and explosive detection K-9 units with the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department, who did not turn up any evidence of danger.

It was not clear whether the juvenile’s threat was sent in collaboration with those received by the other New Jersey polling places.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.