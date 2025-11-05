Democrats find success in Legislative races

While Tuesday’s election was predominantly focused on city and county races, voters in six legislative districts in western Washington also decided who should represent them at the state Capitol.

The races were triggered when the current office holder vacated the position, whether it be due to death, appointment to a new position or retirement. Under Washington law, a replacement is selected to temporarily fill the seat, while a special election is held to determine who will serve the remainder of the term.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrats led in each of the nine seats up for grabs.

The outcomes of the races are not going to change the political makeup in Olympia, where Democrats control both legislative chambers and the governor’s mansion. However, ahead of the election, Republican state Senate candidates argued they would provide a greater check on power and break a Democratic supermajority in the chamber.

Democratic state Sen. Victoria Hunt, who was appointed to the chamber following the death of state Sen. Bill Ramos, is ahead in her bid to retain the seat through 2026. Democratic state Sen. Deb Krishnadasan, who was appointed after Emily Randall was elected to Congress, is similarly ahead in her race.

If both retain their seats, the Democrats would maintain a 30-19 advantage in the state Senate, which allows the party to pass bonds without any Republican votes.

Democrats found similar success in the House of Representatives, leading in each of the four races that appeared on the ballot. Democrats currently hold a 59-39 lead in the chamber.

Each of the 98 seats in the state House will be on the ballot in the November 2026 election.

The Washington Legislature operates on a part-time basis. The 2026 regular session begins on Monday, Jan. 12 and will last for 60 days.