Gardening: Cold stratification in the winter may make difference for seed germination in the spring

Ever had trouble getting seeds to germinate in the garden in the spring? If so, it’s time to do some research to see if your seeds need to be cold stratified before you plant them.

Cold stratification is a process that breaks down the hard outer coat of a seed that protects it from damage before it’s planted. The process involves chilling moistened seeds for several weeks to break down the hard coat so the seed can sprout when conditions are right.

It doesn’t take fancy equipment to scarify seeds and all of it can be found around your house. Simple things like paper towels, potting soil, water, a refrigerator, a plastic water jug and zip-close bags.

There are four methods of stratification. The first three methods should be done one month before you plan to plant the seeds either outdoor or indoors. For the first method, moisten a single layer of paper towel and lay your seeds on it. Roll up the towel and wrap it in a dry paper towel to draw off the excess moisture. Place the paper towels in a zip-top plastic bag and put them in the refrigerator.

The second and third methods are similar. Take a quarter-cup of potting soil or peat moss. Add enough water to form a ball. Mix your seeds with the moistened material, place them in a zip-top plastic bag and then place them in the refrigerator.

The last method is called winter sowing and is done outside. Late December is the best time to plant so the seeds get the required cold exposure before temperatures are right for them to sprout in early spring. Cut a plastic milk or water jug around the middle leaving a hinge just under the handle. Poke holes in the bottom of the jug for drainage and fill the bottom portion with moistened potting soil. Plant your seeds in the soil and close the jug up with duct tape. Place the jug in a protected and shady place in the garden. Remove the cap so rain can get into the jug. Once the seeds sprout, let them grow to transplant size before planting them out in the open.

What flowers need stratification to sprout? Do your research when you buy your seed. The seed packet doesn’t always tell you. Most native wildflowers need a period of cold to break dormancy so using the winter sowing methods work the best. Native plants usually drop their seed in the fall and through the winter the seed is stratified. They will germinate at the right temperatures, and you can transplant them into the garden. I find this method is also a great way to keep track of your seeds instead of hunting for them in the open garden in the spring.

Many other garden flowers need stratification so again, do your research. Some common ones are milkweed, lupine, coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, larkspur, columbine, primrose, pincushion flower, false indigo, foxglove and various violets.