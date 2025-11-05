Governor Ferguson to make weekend trip to Spokane

Gov. Bob Ferguson will make a trip to Spokane this weekend, marking at least his fourth visit to the area since taking office earlier this year.

A calendar update from the Governor’s Office shows that Ferguson will spend Saturday and Sunday in the Lilac city.

Ferguson is scheduled to meet with new Gonzaga President Dr. Katia Passerini Saturday night, shortly before the Gonzaga basketball team is scheduled to face off against Oklahoma in a nationally televised game.

Ferguson is also scheduled to meet with state Reps. Timm Ormsby and Natasha Hill Sunday morning. The visits come ahead of the 2026 Legislative session, which will begin on Jan. 12.

It is not clear whether he will hold any events beyond the three items currently listed on his public schedule.

A spokesperson for Ferguson did not respond to a request for information about whether the governor plans to hold any public events during his time in Spokane.

Ferguson has made at least three other trips to Spokane this year. Shortly before taking office, Ferguson traveled to Whitman Elementary School in January to propose a universal free school meal program.

In March, Ferguson visited the Spokane Veterans Home to tour the facility and push for funding to replace the aging building. In June, Ferguson traveled to Spokane to recommit opening the North Spokane Corridor by 2030.

Ferguson has spent the week working from Western State Hospital in Lakewood, something he pledged to do while on the campaign trail to better understand the issues the psychiatric facility faces. Ferguson is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to further discuss his findings.