Loyola Marymount pulls away late to beat Eastern Washington 70-62

From staff reports

LOS ANGELES – Trailing by seven points midway through the second half, Loyola Marymount burst past Eastern Washington for a 70-62 victory on Wednesday night at Albert Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles.

The Eagles (40%) and the Lions (43%) shot similarly from the field overall, but LMU made 9 of 26 3s, while Eastern made just 3 of 11 from such range.

It was the second straight win to start the season for the Lions (2-0) and the second consecutive loss for the Eagles (0-2) in Los Angeles, following their 80-74 loss at UCLA on Monday.

Redshirt senior point guard Isaiah Moses led the Eagles with 15 points. He also had five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Grad senior Kiree Huie added 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

LMU outrebounded Eastern 36-31 and had 27 points off its bench, led by redshirt senior Myron Amey Jr., who had 22 points and went 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Johnny Radford added 12 points for the Eagles. He made 7 of 7 free-throw attempts, part of Eastern’s 17 of 25 night at the line.