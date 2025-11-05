Medical Lake voters reject idea of fireworks ban

In Tuesday’s election, Medical Lake voters expressed their desire to keep the right to shoot fireworks.

Medical Lake Advisory Proposition 1 asked the town’s residents to weigh in on a potential ban on the sale and use of fireworks in the small town, a notion voters appeared to reject Tuesday.

The “No” votes outpaced those in favor of a ban by 60 after the initial count, leading to a majority of 53.8%, according to the Spokane County Election’s Office.

The ballot measure was advisory, meaning it does not carry enforceable weight. It does not preclude the Medical Lake City Council from moving forward with a ban if the board so chooses at a later date.

Medical Lake City Manager Sonny Weathers said in an interview earlier this year that the results will be brought to the board to inform its next steps. The council desired direct data to pull from when planning for the future of fireworks in the town, he said.

“We just are looking forward to seeing what people have to say when they cast their vote,” Weathers said.

Medical Lake is one of few municipalities in Spokane County to still allow the sale and use of fireworks under limited circumstances. A potential ban has been batted around for years, but appeared to intensify following the 2023 Gray fire that burned more than 10,000 acres and destroyed multiple homes.

Barring any late surges, residents appear to support the current city law, which allows for the use of commercial fireworks on private property from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Sales are limited to a short window around the holiday.