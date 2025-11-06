Annual CougsFirst show, set for Friday in Spokane, an opportunity for Cougar alumni to network
PULLMAN – Around the Washington State athletics orbit, there may be fewer cosigns more credible than that from Jack Thompson, the former WSU quarterback who lit up the Pac-10 in the mid-1970s. He did not just help put the Cougars on the map back then. He remains passionate about continuing to do so today.
Which is why when he speaks highly of new WSU president Betsy Cantwell, who took over for former president Kirk Schulz back in the spring, it likely means the university brass did something right.
“If you’ve ever heard President Cantwell talk, she’s very dynamic, very clear-eyed,” Thompson said. “She has a very, very clear vision as to where she wants to take Washington State University. And for me, on a very selfish note, she’s a very big sports supporter, and especially football. She understands that sports is the front porch to our university.”
WSU fans and alumni around the Spokane area will get a chance to hear from Cantwell directly at Friday’s CougsFirst show, set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center. To kick off the show, an annual event that will bring together a variety of WSU-owned businesses and alumni to get to know each other, Cantwell is set to give a keynote speech in an interview with KXLY’s Derek Deis.
That will set the stage for the rest of the event, which includes the following schedule.
- 4-7 p.m.: Show floor. Networking opportunities with WSU-owned businesses, including chances to purchase a tasting wristband to sample beer, wine, cider, and cocktails from sampling vendors.
- 4-7 p.m.: Kids carnival. At the same time, younger Cougar fans will be able to take part in free games and activities, including meet and greets with WSU student-athletes.
- 5-6 p.m.: Santa Butch photos. Attendees will have the chance to take their picture with the Butch mascot, dressed up as Santa.
- 6-7 p.m.: Happy hour. Light snacks and WSU-made beverages available on the show floor.
To Thompson, who helped found CougsFirst as well as the NIL collective Cougar Collective, it is a chance to rally WSU alumni around each other as the new Pac-12 gets set to launch next fall. As of Thursday afternoon, around 450 people have registered to attend, he said.
“Particularly in light of the new Pac-12 coming, we should be one of the leaders of that,” Thompson said of the new conference, which will include newcomers Gonzaga (basketball only), San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and Texas State. “We need to act like that. We need to come out of the shadows. Case in point, you look at the marketing of companies here in Spokane, what do you see? You don’t see enough WSU athletes. I’m not here to disparage Eastern Washington or Gonzaga. I’m just saying that we have the masses. We have 67,000 Cougar alums in the Inland Empire. That includes, you go down the Tri Cities. With that being said, we have the numbers. We just need to step up and take our role seriously.”
Look at the Princeton Review, Thompson added. The organization recently released its rankings of the top 20 alumni networks among public schools in the country. Coming in at No. 7 was WSU, ahead of the likes of Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, UCLA. That is what gives Thompson confidence that alumni of his school have the numbers. He is hoping to put them to good use – which, in his view, is where Friday’s show can play a key role.