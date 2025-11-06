Annual CougsFirst show, set for Friday in Spokane, an opportunity for Cougar alumni to network

PULLMAN – Around the Washington State athletics orbit, there may be fewer cosigns more credible than that from Jack Thompson, the former WSU quarterback who lit up the Pac-10 in the mid-1970s. He did not just help put the Cougars on the map back then. He remains passionate about continuing to do so today.

Which is why when he speaks highly of new WSU president Betsy Cantwell, who took over for former president Kirk Schulz back in the spring, it likely means the university brass did something right.

“If you’ve ever heard President Cantwell talk, she’s very dynamic, very clear-eyed,” Thompson said. “She has a very, very clear vision as to where she wants to take Washington State University. And for me, on a very selfish note, she’s a very big sports supporter, and especially football. She understands that sports is the front porch to our university.”

WSU fans and alumni around the Spokane area will get a chance to hear from Cantwell directly at Friday’s CougsFirst show, set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center. To kick off the show, an annual event that will bring together a variety of WSU-owned businesses and alumni to get to know each other, Cantwell is set to give a keynote speech in an interview with KXLY’s Derek Deis.

That will set the stage for the rest of the event, which includes the following schedule.