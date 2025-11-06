Idaho must limit explosive plays in latest upset bid against UC Davis

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho and UC Davis football teams started the season ranked in the top 10 of FCS polls. But they are coming down to the final few games uncomfortably perched on the bubble as they seek to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

One of them is likely to leave the Kibbie Dome Saturday with the bubble either popped or severely dented.

The Big Sky Conference has named the matchup its game of the week.

The Aggies (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky) are coming off a 38-36 loss to unranked Idaho State, which dropped them from a comfortable 6th to 11th in FCS polls.

While they might still make the playoffs with a loss to the Vandals (4-5, 2-3), the Aggies would have to win out against No. 3 Montana State and Sacramento State to have any chance to reach the postseason.

Idaho, meanwhile, cannot afford another loss. The Vandals came dangerously close to seeing their season end on the rocks following a four-game losing streak before rallying to decisively defeat Portland State and edge Northern Arizona in overtime. A win against the ranked Aggies is Idaho’s best opportunity to bolster its resume. The Vandals finish the season against Sacramento State (5-4, 3-2) and ISU (3-6, 2-3). Even if the Vandals win out selection Sunday will be anxious.

The Idaho-UC Davis matchup will feature a pair of productive quarterbacks. Caden Pinnick has thrown for 1,739 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions in seven games. He has run for 197 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, and he is on the watchlist for the Jerry Rice Award, honoring the outstanding freshman in FCS. He is also a three-time Big Sky player of the week and threw for five touchdowns against NAU in a 45-24 win. Pinnick missed one game with illness.

“Their quarterback is best when he is able to extend plays,” head coach Thomas Ford Jr. said. “If we can force him to be a pocket passer, that is going to be critical.”

Idaho’s Joshua Wood has 1,366 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, and he has run for 395 yards with six more touchdowns. Wood sprained a knee and played the second half of a loss to Montana with the injury before missing games at Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington, both losses. He has come back on fire, passing for 439 yards combined against PSU and NAU, with four touchdowns against the Vikings and two more against the Lumberjacks.

Vandals’ tailback Elisha Cummings has matched Wood as equally crucial to Idaho’s recent success. Finally healed from lingering injuries, Cummings rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Idaho’s most recent two games, and he caught nine passes for 178 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Vandals have the edge on defense. They have given up an average 364.4 yards in total defense and 25.4 points. UC Davis, by contrast, is leaky. The Aggies have given up 426.1 yards and 30.6 points per game. Those averages are skewed a bit by a 70-10 loss to Washington in the second game. Ford said the Vandals will look for opportunities to attack the Aggies’ secondary while continuing to feature a running attack.

The Vandals are led on defense by linebackers Isiah King, with 58 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, and Dylan Layne, 66 total tackles, five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. The defensive line is also solid with defensive end Matyus McLain, with 11 tackles for loss, and defensive tackle Zach Krotzer, who has 26 tackles and two for loss.

In addition to Pinnick, Idaho will also turn its defensive attention to running back Jordan Fisher. He has rushed for 684 yards and four touchdowns and has caught 17 passes for 197 yards and another touchdown. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games, with a high of 170 yards against Southern Utah

“We have got to limit his explosive plays,” Ford said.