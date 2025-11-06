Meghan Markle returning to acting after 8-year hiatus

Megan Markle is reportedly getting back to work – as an actress.

The American-born Duchess of Sussex was spotted on the set of “Close Personal Friends” in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, People magazine reported.

Marking her first acting gig since 2017, the Jason Orley-directed film stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.

Markle, who stepped away from Hollywood after she and Prince Harry became engaged seven years ago, will reportedly play herself in the Amazon MGM Studios romantic comedy.

A source told the outlet that she seemed “relaxed and happy” with her small role.

“Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth,” the insider told People.

“Close Personal Friends” is about a couple who become fast friends with a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, California. Filming reportedly started in London in September before shifting to California.

The new project is a better fit than other acting offers she has been “swamped” with according to an insider.

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right,” an unidentified source told the Sun. “It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super excited and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement.”

Markle had a career breakthrough as intrepid paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama “Suits.” She portrayed the role for seven seasons.

The basic cable network confirmed her exit in 2017.

Before then, the 44-year-old Los Angeles native had bit parts in the films “Get Him to the Greek,” “The Candidate” and “Horrible Bosses.”

In 2020, she and her husband announced they were stepping away from their senior royal duties and relocating to California.

Since the move, the runaway royals took America by storm with Harry’s headline-grabbing memoir, “Spare,” the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” and the Sussexes’ podcast production company, Archewell Audio.

In March, Markel launched the new Netflix lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan,” which was slammed by critics after its premiere on the streaming platform.