Newhouse vows support for unpaid TSA, air traffic employees in Tri-Cities

On the eve of a government-mandated air traffic slowdown, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse met privately Thursday with some of the federal workers who keep the Tri-Cities Airport running.

Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, frequently uses the Pasco airport to shuttle between Washington’s 4th Congressional District and Washington, D.C.

Newhouse met with air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents to learn how the shutdown is affecting airport operations. The workers have gone without paychecks since early October.

Two TSA workers in Pasco have left their jobs over the lack of pay, a source told the Herald this week. One reportedly commenting, “I don’t work for IOUs.”

Newhouse’s meeting was not open to reporters, but he later shared his takeaways with local reporters.

He praised workers for their dedication, noting that money is running short for groceries and other essentials. It’s especially acute for households that depend on two federal paychecks.

“I am going to amplify their voices,” he said. “This shutdown has got to come to a close.”

Newhouse was careful not to assign blame for the shutdown, but noted that the House passed a funding bill in September. A Senate showdown over health care subsidies is driving the standoff between Republicans and Democrats, with each side blaming the other for the ongoing impasse.

The shutdown is particularly hard on essential workers who are still on the job.

Unlike their furloughed colleagues, essential workers are not eligible for unemployment benefits under federal rules.

Newhouse said he’s heard conversations about closing the loophole in unemployment benefits. Rather than close it, he suggested lawmakers take long-term view of government shutdowns.

“The best thing is to not let this happen again.”

Starting Friday, thousands of flights a day will be canceled across the U.S. as the FAA reduces traffic at 40 major airports, citing a lack of air traffic controllers.

The Tri-Cities Airport is not one of the 40 airport, but delays and cancellations are inevitable, said Buck Taft, who manages the Port of Pasco-owned airport.

A cancellation or delay at one airport rumbles throughout the network.

The Tri-Cities Airport is served by five airlines who fly to some of the largest airports on the slow-down lists: Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Taft advised travelers to monitor messages from their airlines and to check flytrcities.com for updated flight schedules.

“Please stay in close contact with your airline if you are traveling soon, and remember to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight,” the airport said on social media Thursday. How to help

Taft said airport staff want to help unpaid workers but have to navigate federal rules governing gifts to employees. If members of the public donate gas or grocery cards at the airport office, Taft said his team will make sure they are handled appropriately.