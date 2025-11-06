Pistons fill final roster spot with former WSU big man Isaac Jones

By Jacob Richman Tribune News Service

The Detroit Pistons have filled their 15th and final spot on the active roster after claiming second-year big man Isaac Jones off waivers, ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported on Thursday.

The Pistons have kept one spot on their roster available — formerly held by Malik Beasley — since the start of the season, but two weeks into the 2025-26 season they’ve added some depth and versatility in their front court.

Jones, 25, was waived by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday to make room on their roster for recent signee Precious Achiuwa. Jones ended up the odd man out despite developing as an exciting young option for Sacramento since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Initially signed onto a two-way deal, he was promoted to a standard contract in March after exceeding expectations in a limited role averaging 3.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and shooting 65.1% in just 7.6 minutes per game.

The former Washington State standout got 40 games under his belt with the Kings while claiming an NBA G League championship and G League Third Team honors for last season with the Stockton Kings.

Jones will be joining a center group that’s played well to open the season behind Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed. Tolu Smith and Bobi Klintman are also at their disposal, but they’ve been limited in their time on the court.

The addition of Jones dashes the immediate possibility of Beasley returning to the Pistons. He remains a free agent with his future in the NBA still up in the air following an investigation into allegations regarding gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-2024 season.

Beasley has not been charged with anything and remains searching for a spot in the NBA. For now, the Pistons are full up two weeks into the season.