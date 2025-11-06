Prep roundup: West Valley girls soccer and Freeman, Garfield-Palouse volleyball win district titles

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s District 6 girls soccer and volleyball tournaments.

Girls soccer

West Valley 6, East Valley 0: Jenna Howe and Samantha Lee scored two goals apiece and the top-seeded Eagles (18-0) shut out the visiting third-seeded Knights (10-5-4) for the District 6 GSL 2A championship title. Lauren Matthew and Cassie Kappen each had two assists. Both teams advance to State.

Volleyball

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Lexi Roberts dished out 20 assists, Roxie Rogers served nine aces and the third-seeded Bantams (10-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (1-16) in a District 6 GSL 2A opening-round match. Clarkston will play second-seeded West Valley in a District 6 GSL 2A semifinal on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Pullman HS.

East Valley 3, Deer Park 2: Kamea Davis sparked the team with 36 assists, 12 digs and the visiting fifth-seeded Knights (5-12) eliminated the fourth-seeded Stags (10-8) in a District 6 GSL 2A opening-round match. East Valley upset Deer Park in five sets 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8. Mady Ellingson had 11 kills and two blocks for DP. East Valley will play top-seeded Pullman in a District 6 GSL 2A semifinal match on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Pullman HS.

2B (Cheney HS)

Freeman 3, Lind-Ritzville 1: The top-seeded Scotties (16-2) defeated the visiting Broncos (16-3) in the District 2B championship match. Both teams advance to State.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 0: The second-seeded Crusaders (17-2) defeated the visiting third-seeded Gorillas (16-4) in three sets of a District 6 1B third place match. Both teams advance to State. Details were unavailable. Northwest Christian defeated Reardan and Davenport beat Newport in three sets each earlier in the day to advance to third place match.

1B (Rosalia HS)

Garfield-Palouse 3, Oakesdale 1: The visiting Vikings (19-3) defeated the Nighthawks (21-1) in the District 6 1B championship match in four sets 17-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21. This was Oakesdale’s first loss of the season. Megan Crider dished out 34 assist, 11 digs and three blocks for Oakesdale. Both teams advance to State.

Garfield-Palouse defeated Almira-Coulee-Hartline in four sets and Oakesdale beat Springdale in four sets in the semifinal matches earlier today to reach championship.

Almira Coulee-Hartline 3, Springdale 1: The Warriors (19-4) defeated the visiting Chargers (12-8) in the District 6 1B third place match. Almira-Coulee-Hartine and Springdale both advance to State.

Northport 3, Walla Walla Valley Academy 1: The Mustangs (17-5) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Knights (14-8) in four sets of a District 6 1B seventh place match and advances to State. Details were unavailable.