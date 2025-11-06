Salish School of Spokane hires development director to advance language revitalization

Salish School of Spokane wins cultural freedom award

Salish School of Spokane wins cultural freedom award

Earlier this month, the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) recognized Salish School of Spokane with the William J. Demmert Cultural Freedom Award for their work in language revitalization.

According to their Facebook page, the organization gave the school the award for their “sustained leadership in Salish language revitalization.” Twenty-eight educators from the conference toured the school, saw their programming and met with leadership staff when they held their 56th Annual NIEA Convention & Trade Show in Spokane a couple weeks ago.

“We don’t really go to conferences. We just prioritize services to families and training new speakers, so we don’t get out and travel much so it was quite an opportunity when the national conference came to Spokane,” said Chris Parkin, principal and business manager of the school.

Parkin and LaRae Wiley (Sinixt), co-founder and former director of the school, got to spend a full day at the conference, and their students were able to perform for the general assembly.

Parkin was delighted to be recognized within circles of strong, intelligent and hardworking people and to be selected by them meant a lot to the school. While Wiley has been recognized individually before, this award was for the school as a whole, and Parkin said it honors the families who have made the commitment and the school’s staff who are learning the language and caring for the families.

“Our families, our parents, our students, our volunteer board members, they work really hard, and to receive that recognition, it means a lot,” said Wiley, co-founder and former director of the school.

Attorney and activist Margo Hill-Ferguson (Spokane Tribe) nominated the school for the award.

“The work completed by LaRae Wiley and Chris Parkin has benefited all of the local tribal language programs,” Hill-Ferguson said. “I grew up around Salish speakers and to hear these young people speak and have conversations is incredible. It has brought tears to my eyes and hope in my heart.”

The nomination letter detailed the number of families the school has served, as well as trained more than 50 adults who achieved intermediate fluency in Colville Salish, and another 20 who achieved advanced fluency. It also described how they managed to hold on to their identity, culture and their language through a century and a half of genocide, colonization, discrimination and struggle for survival and self-determination.

They expressed gratitude for Hill-Ferguson being a strong supporter of the school, as well as to the NIEA and Indigenous educators from around the country who are serving their communities. Being the recipient of the award inspires them to keep going and perform their challenging work.

Wiley hopes the award will also make them more recognizable and that more people will have heard of them and learn more about their mission and work.

“We still get asked a lot ‘What is Salish?’ – even in Spokane, and so it’s important to get the word out there nationally,” Wiley said.

Parkin hopes it will attract people who want to support and partner with them.

“When we connect with other Indigenous language communities that are doing the same beautiful, difficult work, we take heart from each other,” he said. “Hopefully our work and our little success that we’ve had so far might be inspiring to other folks out there or to those young language activists who are just starting out that we were asked to mentor.

Hopefully the little bit we’ve managed to do would be inspiring to them and encourage them to work on their language and not lose hope, and together we can have all these beautiful languages and cultures stand up together.”

The award was given to the school as part of the NIEA’s Community Awards.