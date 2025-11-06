Seahawks’ Riq Woolen on NFL trade deadline: ‘I wasn’t really worried’

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Would he play? If so, how many snaps?

Would he stay? If not, who would they get for him?

These were questions that surrounded Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen over the past several days. These were queries that might have seemed impossible in 2022, when he was in the midst of a brilliant rookie season.

But times change, as do career trajectories – and it seemed Woolen’s days as an impactful Seahawks DB were limited.

For one, his name had resided in Trade Rumorville for much of the season, and the rumors were amplified in the week before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. For two, Josh Jobe had replaced him as the second starting cornerback alongside Devon Witherspoon.

In other words, the only way Riq was going to see the field against Washington on Sunday night was if Seattle went to a dime package and put six defensive backs in the game. That actually happened quite a bit in the early series in Seattle’s 38-14 win over the Commanders. Then Jobe suffered a concussion, which allowed Woolen to play the majority of the snaps on defense.

The result? Woolen having his best game of the season, with Pro Football Focus giving his performance a grade of 82.7, – the second-best among Seattle defenders that night.

This isn’t the first season that Riq’s proficiency has come into question. He’s as athletic as just about any corner in the league but sometimes isn’t in the right spot – a core principle of a coach Mike Macdonald defense. But he’s a survivor. And still a Seahawk with the trade deadline passed. And after Sunday’s showing … on his way back to a starting role?

“He’s stacked two really good games, good weeks of practice,” Macdonald said. “That wasn’t really our original plan going in, and then Josh [came] out so we shuffled the back end a good bit. Riq did a great job playing a lot of the things that we hadn’t given, those looks, throughout the week. So it tells you he’s preparing, he’s confident, and he’s playing fast. So a lot of positive.”

There wasn’t much positive after Woolen’s first game this season, when he was beaten on a 45-yard completion from Niners quarterback Brock Purdy to Ricky Pearsall, and later beaten on the game-winning touchdown throw to tight end Jake Tonges. It was further proof that speed doesn’t solve all problems – and that the league had adjusted to a corner who had an NFL-high six interceptions as a rookie.

So eventually Woolen lost his spot. And considering he’s on the final year of his rookie contract with no extension in sight, it made sense his name would come up on the trading block.

His reaction?

“Honestly it’s crazy, because that whole [trade rumor] thing was happening for five, six weeks, and nobody ever asked me a question about it till now. So it’s interesting,” Woolen said.

Did you want to be asked about it?

“I really don’t care. It’s just funny. Nobody asked any questions to anybody on staff or me. It just went with what everybody else was saying in the media,” he continued. “I mean, adjustments are going to come in this business for everybody; they just come in different ways. Sometimes your name may come up in trade rumors, but I knew certain things that were happening behind the scenes, so I wasn’t really worried.”

Was there any part of you that was motivated to show your name shouldn’t have been in those rumors in the first place?

“I mean, there’s different reasons your name can be in those type of rumors. For me, I just wanted to go play ball. I know I’m a great player, [and] there’s other great players within those rumors to go to other teams as well. I just did what was best for my situation and just continue to come in, continue to work, continue to be myself.”

As for his thoughts on Jobe beating him out for the starting spot?

“Honestly, just being a great teammate. Just like how when I was starting or whatever, he was a great teammate for me. I still know I was going to play ball. I’m too great of a player not to play. I feel like that’s why my name was in those conversations and rumors, because we are a great team and have great players.”

Woolen’s career arc may be the most erratic of anyone on the Seahawks defense. The shine of his Pro Bowl rookie season may have dimmed, but he shows signs of life whenever he’s on the cusp of becoming an afterthought.

Nobody doubts Riq’s natural talent. He’s close to as gifted as they come.

The goal now is to not be out of position on the field – and show that he’s not out of place in Seattle.