Ferry County residents lose electricity overnight

Downtown Republic, Washington is seen last month. The town was without electricity on Friday morning as a result of a broken power line on the west side of Sherman Pass. (MONICA CARRILLO-CASAS/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jonathan Brunt jonathanb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5442

Much of Ferry County woke up without electricity Friday morning after a Bonneville Power Administration line broke on the west side of Sherman Pass, Steve VanSlyke, general manager of Ferry County Public Utility District said.

Power went out about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. VanSlyke said he hoped power to be restored by late morning Friday. BPA was working to fix the transmission line.

The outage affected about 3,500 meters in the northern half of Ferry County, including in the county seat, Republic. About 350 of the district’s meters in southern Ferry County were not affected by the power loss.