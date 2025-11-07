Letters to the Editor for Friday, Nov. 7

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Gratitude to our federal employees

A hearty thank you to our local federal employees who are required to remain on the job without pay, and are working honorably at their tasks, doing the work of “We the People.”

They’re dealing with severely limited resources that hamper their ability to do their jobs, but they’re showing up every day for you. I’ve walked in their shoes, and I understand the physical and mental costs involved.

Thanks to Air Traffic Controllers and TSA agents at Spokane International Airport who continue to make sure our airport, aircraft and skies are safe. Worried travelers wonder if they will arrive at their destination or become stranded there.

Thanks to National Park Rangers at Lake Roosevelt NRA who remain available for emergency response and are doing what they can to protect park resources.

Thanks to our local federal employees who have been ordered not to work. This can prey on a person’s mind. Worrying about whether they’ll get paid when this madness is over. Wondering if their jobs will get axed.

Kudos to all federal workers who are keeping their spirits up and supporting their coworkers as they deal with the fatigue, stress and nasty politics that this shutdown brings.

Whether you’re working or not, please know that you are appreciated by many people, and we wish you the best during these difficult circumstances.

Thank you to those who are working to bring an end to this impasse. It cannot come soon enough!

Marty Huseman

Spokane Valley

Federal administration damaging public trust in medical science

Thank you for this well written article about the actions of the CDC and related comments from Dr. Gretchen LaSalle (“Trust is being eroded,” by Amanda Sullender, Oct. 29).

It is very important that Americans be informed about how the current federal administration is damaging public trust in medical science and giving out bad advice about vaccinations.

Fortunately, Washington state is stepping up and helping people make informed decisions about vaccinations and health care. I have met many caring and well qualified physicians in Spokane who continue to follow the science and look out for their patients’ health and welfare – in spite of what is happening at the federal level.

Please keep writing about this topic.

Deidre Allen

Mead

BCFD4 budget process is open to the public

As a fire commissioner for Benton County Fire District 4, I want to remind residents that our budget process is public, and your participation matters.

The district is governed by a Board of Fire Commissioners elected by the community. Like me, board members are residents who volunteer to help ensure the district operates efficiently, transparently, and in the best interest of those we serve.

Board meetings are open to the public and held at Station 420 (2604 Bombing Range Road) on the first and third Thursdays at 5 p.m. We welcome residents to attend, ask questions, and take part in the conversation about your fire and emergency medical services.

Right now, we are working to address rising costs while maintaining the level of service our community expects. Essential expenses have increased sharply in recent years – fuel up 92%, technology and cybersecurity 94%, and 911 dispatch services 78% – all of which affect daily operations.

Despite these pressures, the district maintains a balanced budget and has not asked voters for a tax increase in three years.

As we plan ahead, we will consider responsible funding options to support reliable emergency response. Please join us at an upcoming meeting to learn more.

Garrett Goodwin

West Richland