Louvre announces new security measures weeks after brazen jewel raid

German Press Agency

PARIS – The Louvre has announced immediate measures to improve security, weeks after priceless jewels were stolen in a brazen raid in the French capital.

The museum said Friday that protective infrastructure will be installed in sensitive public areas in the immediate vicinity of the Louvre in the coming weeks.

In addition, additional surveillance cameras will be installed in the surrounding area and barriers will be erected at the entrances to the museum to prevent cars from entering.

Police patrols around the museum will be intensified and an increased police presence at the museum will be considered.

To improve security management at the world-famous museum, a security coordinator will be hired who will report directly to the museum director and be responsible for all security measures.

In addition, an operational center for cybersecurity will be introduced, the Louvre announced.

In the spectacular burglary on Oct. 19, four perpetrators stole jewelry and gems worth around $102 million.

Following the arrest of several suspects, preliminary investigations are underway against three men allegedly involved in the burglary and a woman for aiding and abetting.

There is still no trace of the stolen goods.