Olympia police chief warns of ICE arrest, says Flock camera data is secure

By Ty Vinson The Olympian

The Olympia Police Department said in a statement on Friday that a community member had been arrested by federal immigration agents on Nov. 5.

Interim Police Chief Shelby Parker said OPD was not notified of or involved in the enforcement action.

“This was a shocking and distressing event, and our thoughts are with the family of the detained individual, our community members who witnessed the incident, and everyone whose sense of safety was affected,” she said in a news release.

Parker said by state law, city resolution and department policy, OPD does not cooperate or coordinate with federal immigration enforcement. She said a call to 911 came in about 30 minutes after this incident, and all parties had left by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Follow-up verification later confirmed that the detention was conducted by federal immigration agents acting under federal authority, Parker said.

“Olympia is a sanctuary city, and OPD upholds that principle in both practice and policy,” she said.

She said federal immigration authorities do not have access to OPD systems or data, including the Flock Safety camera network. The cities of Redmond and Lynnwood shut down their Flock camera systems after concerns over privacy arose.

Parker said in May 2025, the City of Olympia strengthened its Flock contract through an amendment that legally prohibits any data disclosure without the City’s express written consent or a valid legal order. Therefore, Olympia retains exclusive control of all Flock data.

She said people should call 911 immediately if they witness or suspect an enforcement action by unknown or masked individuals. She said if OPD verifies that the incident involves legitimate law enforcement, they cannot intervene.

Parker said officers will, if possible, remain in the area and the Crisis Response Unit will respond to support families and individuals affected by these incidents.

“Olympia’s strength lies in our community’s compassion and vigilance,” she said. “We thank the community members who reported this incident and who continue to look out for their neighbors. Your actions reflect our shared values.”

She said to further promote transparency and understanding, OPD will present a briefing to the City Council on Dec. 2 regarding the city’s use of Flock Safety cameras and data protections.