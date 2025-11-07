Prince Albert builds early lead to beat Spokane 5-2

From staff reports

Prince Albert blitzed Spokane with three goals in the first period and rode that early lead to a 5-2 WHL win at the Arena.

The Raiders spread the puck around in the first period with one goal apiece by Daxon Rudolph, Jonah Sivertson and Owen Corkish.

Prince Albert (12-0-3-0) effectively put the game away with a goal in the second period by Linden Burrett.

The Chiefs (8-9-0-0) made the margin slightly more respectable in the final frame, scoring twice. Coco Armstrong broke the shutout bid seven minutes in with a goal assisted by Kaden Allan and Assanali Sarkenov. Mathis Preston added the Chiefs ’ second goal at the 16:12 mark.

Prince Albert’s Alisher Sarkenov scored an empty-net goal to extinguish any comeback hopes.

Spokane sits in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Spokane is off until Nov. 19, which is a home game against Regina.