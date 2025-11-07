Target mandates worker smiles, friendliness to boost sales

By Jaewon Kang Bloomberg

Target Corp. is leaning into “Minnesota Nice.”

The Minneapolis-based retailer has a new directive for store employees: If a shopper comes within 10 feet of you, then make sure you smile, make eye contact and greet or wave. If they come closer – within four feet – ask whether they need help or how their day is going, according to new guidance confirmed by Bloomberg.

The new initiative – dubbed the 10-4 program internally – is among Target’s latest efforts to make its stores more welcoming and reverse its extended streak of weak sales ahead of the all-important holiday season. Incoming Chief Executive Officer Michael Fiddelke has said improving the shopping experience is one of his main priorities.

Target has long encouraged staff to engage with shoppers at its stores, but hadn’t laid out specific rules. Rival Walmart Inc. is famous for its decades-long 10-foot rule that urges employees to make eye contact and say hello to shoppers when they pass by. Other retailers have their own guidance for greeting customers, a balancing act that requires workers to be inviting without overbearing.

“Heading into the holiday, we’re making adjustments and implementing new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year,” Chief Stores Officer Adrienne Costanzo said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The company found that key consumer metrics rose when shoppers were greeted or acknowledged.

Business has slowed since the pandemic, when Target’s stock hit a record high. Price-conscious shoppers have been growing more selective. prioritizing necessities and deals. Competition remains fierce, especially with Walmart revamping its fashion business, remodeling stores and doubling down on price cuts.

Target, which is set to report quarterly earnings later this month, recently cut 1,800 corporate roles to remove complexities and move faster.

The company’s shares are down more than 30% year-to-date, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500. The retailer’s cheap chic allure has faded and customers have complained on social media about bare shelves and long lines.

In response, Target is working to improve in-stock levels and sprucing up its stores. This holiday season, its workers will also host some in-store demos and events.