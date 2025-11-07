The Farmers’ Almanac succumbs to the digital age

By Thomas Fuller New York Times

It was founded when Napoleon was still alive. And well before any American could even buy a typewriter. The Farmers’ Almanac, the annual tome of long-term weather predictions and homespun advice, is going out of business. Incongruously for one of America’s oldest publications, the editors posted the announcement on Instagram.

“The season we hoped would never come is here,” they wrote in an online message linked to the post. “The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition.”

The paperback was founded in 1818 in the late medieval tradition of almanacs, the annual calendars that charted the phases of the moon and the daily timings of sunrise. (The first printed almanac appeared in Europe in 1457, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, which itself is not printed anymore).

The Farmers’ Almanac is not to be confused with The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a separate publication established even earlier – in 1792, during George Washington’s presidency – which is still publishing and retains its old-timey cover.

It was one of America’s oldest publishing wars.

The headline of a post on Friday on Almanac.com, the website for the surviving publication, read “234 Years and Still Going Strong.” The message sought to reassure worried readers. “The OLD Farmer’s Almanac isn’t going anywhere,” said the note from Catherine Boeckmann, who is the executive digital editor and “Master Gardener.”

Together, the two almanacs were the Time and Newsweek, the Google and Yahoo, that survived and thrived into the 20th century.

Initially published in New Jersey and now based in Maine, the Farmers’ Almanac offered much more than just predictions about the weather.

Peter Geiger, the editor emeritus whose family has owned the publication for more than 90 years and whose father, Ray Geiger, ushered it into the modern age, said one of his favorite quotes over the more than two centuries of publication was its advice that ladies be demure.

“Do not court or try to attract the attention of the gentleman, a little wholesome indifference will serve you well,” Geiger read during a television appearance celebrating the 200th anniversary of the publication nearly a decade ago.

For many decades, the book came with a hole in it, so you could hang it somewhere handy.

When the Farmers’ Almanac first began printing, the National Weather Service did not exist (it was founded in 1870), and the precision forecasts aided by Doppler radar could barely be imagined.

Rainfall predictions were invaluable to farmers.

“May it rain just enough,” Ray Geiger had etched on his tombstone.

But by the 1930s, Americans were moving off the farm into cities and suburbs. In 1932, the Farmers’ Almanac spoke for the first time of the “lawn.”

In recent decades, the publication seemed to do everything it could to stay relevant.

It started a website in 1997. The staff experimented with a syndicated show that ran for two years on public television stations starting in 2006. And a little more than a decade later, the company sought to establish a presence on social media, joining Twitter in 2008 and then Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

But even as it embraced a growing digital audience, its core mission – the forecasts and celestial calendars that once made it indispensable – were now within reach of most Americans for free.

Today, ChatGPT can instantly offer the prognosis that prior generations sought in the almanac’s pages. The query of “Will this winter be mild in North America?” turned up this response by ChatGPT on Friday: “No, it’s not clearly going to be a mild winter everywhere, though some regions may lean that way.” (Strikingly, the first source listed for the information was The Old Farmer’s Almanac.)

According to the company’s most recent pitch to advertisers, the Farmers’ Almanac, which currently has four employees, distributed 510,000 copies, but the company did not say how many copies were actually sold. The distribution was far behind The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has a circulation of 2.5 million.

Sandi Duncan, the long-standing editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, said in an interview on Friday that the “trajectory” of newsstand sales and the ways that people now gain access to information drove the decision to shutter the publication.

Duncan, the first woman to serve as editor, helped lead the transition to a digital presence, including the creation of the website and a Facebook page that had more than 1 million followers.

“As everybody in media knows, it’s kind of tough out there,” she said. “You share stuff online, but if people are not subscribing or they are not buying, how do you make your money?”

Over the years, the Farmers’ Almanac was seen as a high authority on predicting the weather far into the future – or maybe just the best available option. Duncan said that the White House contacted the almanac staff when planning the wedding of President Richard Nixon’s daughter, Tricia, in June 1971 in the Rose Garden.

”We said there might be showers, and there were showers,” Duncan said. (The rain stopped on time for the outdoor ceremony to proceed.)

When the campaign of Barack Obama was planning an outdoor speech in Denver, it reached out to ask about weather conditions, Duncan said.

To predict the weather, the Farmers’ Almanac stuck to the formula used at the time of its founding in 1818, a mathematical and astronomical formula that looks at sunspot activity, the tides and the position of the planets. Over the years the formula was tweaked but never modernized.

”We’ve never used satellite systems or computers,” Duncan said of the predictions.

Scientists have expressed skepticism over the publication’s prediction methods.

In their farewell note on Thursday, Duncan and Geiger said they hoped the legacy of their almanac “lives on within you.”

“So go ahead – plant your peas when the daffodils bloom. Watch for a red sky at night. Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive,” they said.

And they added a postscript: The final edition, the 2026 Farmers’ Almanac, was available to buy on their website. And on Amazon.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.