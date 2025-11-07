This day in history: 12-year-old was acquitted in mother’s killing. Accused safecracker went on trial in brazen Paulsen Building burglaries
From 1975: A Liberty Lake Sewer District bond issue was defeated by voters, but now Spokane County was launching an investigation into whether opponents broke campaign laws.
Two days before the election, a group calling themselves Concerned Liberty Lake Taxpayers, sent a letter urging voters to vote “no.” The letter contained no names, phone numbers or addresses which would identify the group’s sponsors. The groups also had never registered with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission, nor had it filed a campaign disclosure statement.
Depending on findings of the investigation, the situation could lead to a new election.
In other news, a 12-year-old Cheney boy was acquitted of murdering his mother – not because he did not shoot her, but because he was “mentally irresponsible” at the time and had been subjected to abuse and mistreatment by his stepfather and mother.
The juvenile court judge did, however find him “delinquent” in the nonfatal shooting of his stepfather.
From 1925: Isadore “Izzy” Edelstein, alleged master safecracker, pleaded not guilty to the sensational Paulsen Building burglaries in 1922.
He was accused of breaking into dozens of safes and vaults over one weekend in 1922 and coming away with at least $25,000.
During his hearing, Edelstein wore “a sardonic smile” and proved himself a “stickler for detail,” when he asked the judge to read his arraignment details over again.
He had been arrested three years after the Paulsen heist after authorities tracked him down in California.