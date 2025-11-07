UW Huskies vs. Wisconsin: Keys to the game, how to watch and prediction

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Here are some things to watch when the No. 24 Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network and the Huskies are favored by 10½ points.

Who’s playing quarterback? The Badgers entered the season with a clear picture at quarterback. Wisconsin landed Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. during the offseason. He enjoyed a strong junior season with the Terrapins, averaging 261.9 yards passing per game – third in the Big Ten – and throwing 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 11 games.

But Edwards injured a knee during Wisconsin’s season-opening win against Miami of Ohio. He returned with a large brace against Maryland on Sept. 20 but aggravated the injury and departed after three passes. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has been noncommittal about Edwards’ status.

Wisconsin turned to sophomore signal-caller Danny O’Neil, a San Diego State transfer. The 6-0, 197-pound quarterback is 61-for-88 passing for 635 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

But Fickell made a change before facing No. 21 Michigan on Oct. 4, starting Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons. The 6-3, 229-pounder started the Badgers’ past four games – all double-figure losses, including two shutouts. Simmons is 46-for-92 passing for 469 yards and two touchdowns against five interceptions. He hasn’t completed 10 passes in a game since Oct. 4, and Wisconsin hasn’t scored more than 10 points in a game with Simmons under center.

So who starts against UW? Will Fickell return to O’Neil coming off a bye week? Does he stick with the veteran Simmons? Is Carter Smith, a true freshman who was considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite ratings, an option? UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said the Huskies will prepare for each option, though he admitted it adds a challenge to his game planning.

“We’ll just have to adjust,” he said. “Wisconsin is a good team. They’ve got a great scheme. They’ve played some really good teams. I don’t think their record is indicative of how good a football team this is.”

A battered rushing attack: As if Fickell’s situation under center weren’t difficult enough, Wisconsin announced Monday that redshirt freshman running back Dilin Jones will miss the rest of the season because of a turf toe injury.

Jones, who started Wisconsin’s first seven games, is the team’s leading rusher with 300 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 76 carries. He’s not the only Badger running back out of action. Sophomore Darrion Dupree, Wisconsin’s second-choice tailback for most of the season, hasn’t appeared since leaving Wisconsin’s 37-0 loss against Iowa because of a lower-body injury.

Fickell gave junior Cade Yacamelli the start against No. 9 Oregon on Oct. 25. He didn’t make it through the game, exiting because of an upper-body injury. But Wisconsin got a strong performance from redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka, the 5-9, 227-pounder who had 85 yards on 21 carries.

While Dupree and Yacamelli’s status remains unclear, Wisconsin also ruled out sixth-year center Jake Renfro, who started the first three games of 2025, for the season because of an ankle injury.

The Badgers have more questions to answer. Did the bye week give Dupree or Yacamelli enough time to return? How confidently can Wisconsin replace Renfro? Can Ituka replicate his performance from the Oregon game? These unknowns are hanging over an offense that enters the weekend ranked No. 132 out of 134 FBS teams in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game.

A stout defense: Wisconsin’s injury-ridden offense has disguised an above-average defensive unit. The Badgers rank 61st nationally in scoring defense, allowing 23.88 points per game, and 44th in total defense, giving up 341 yards per game. That’s only slightly more than the Huskies, who’ve surrendered 333.1 yards per game and rank 39th in total defense.

The Badgers are also 44th in third-down defense, with opponents converting 36.2% of their attempts, and 24th in rushing defense, surrendering 110.8 yards rushing per game. Nine Badgers have more than one tackle for a loss, led by linebackers Christian Alliegro and Darryl Peterson III with six each.

Wisconsin’s defensive stats have been distorted by one of the most challenging schedules in the country. The Badgers have played No. 4 Alabama, Michigan, Iowa (which received the most votes of any unranked team in the most recent AP Top 25 poll) and Ohio State this season.

During its most recent outing, Wisconsin limited Oregon to 21 points, despite the Ducks having the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense. The Badgers limited them to 132 yards passing and registered four sacks, all from different players.

Though Wisconsin’s offense has struggled this season, its defense can put up a fight. UW must play a clean game to avoid an upset at Camp Randall Stadium.

Prediction

Wisconsin has a legitimate defense. Only Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland have allowed more points per game out of the teams UW has played. But the Badgers offense has been so poor because of injuries that it hardly mattered how good their defense has been.

Perhaps weather plays a factor in Madison (the forecast is for a high of 42 degrees with possible rain and snow), and Wisconsin’s defense can keep the game close like it did against Oregon. But considering how dominant UW’s offense looked in the rain against Illinois, Wisconsin’s six-game losing streak and its inability to score more than two touchdowns since Sept. 6, it’s hard to imagine this is where UW and coach Jedd Fisch stumble. Final score: Huskies 37, Badgers 10.