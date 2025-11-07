Week 10 prep football roundup: Gonzaga Prep has season-high scoring output in Round of 32 rout of Sunnyside

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Week 10 playoff and nonleague football action from the Greater Spokane League. Matchups and seedings for the next round of state playoffs will be announced on Sunday.

Gonzaga Prep waited until the postseason to have its most productive scoring game of the year.

The Bullpups had no trouble in the Round of 32, blowing past visiting Sunnyside 68-20 on Friday night to advance in the State 4A playoffs.

Gonzaga Prep (10-0) amassed a season high in points and rolled up 415 yards of offense while also collecting two turnovers. The Grizzlies (4-5) totaled 348 yards, but couldn’t keep pace with the Bullpups’ quick-scoring attack – G-Prep had 10 scoring drives, yet only possessed the ball for 11:56.

G-Prep, the Greater Spokane League champion and No. 3 ranked team in the 4A state media poll, piled up 35 points in the first quarter and led 54-13 at the half.

Bullpups quarterback Sam Kincaid completed 8 of 10 passes for 185 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 86 yards and a score.

G-Prep tailback Jimmy Grainger had 97 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Star receiver Isaiah Docken logged three touchdowns on three catches, and Jonah Keller tallied 102 yards on two receptions and scored twice from scrimmage.

Jack Pierce recorded five tackles and an interception to pace the Bullpups’ defense.

Sunnyside was led by running back Derek Hansen, who had 136 yards and a score on 18 carries.

3A

Southridge 29, Mt. Spokane 28 (OT): The visiting Suns (6-4) converted on a two-point try in overtime to beat the Wildcats (7-3) in a Round of 32 state playoff game at Union Stadium.

1A

Omak 42, Colville 16: The visiting Pioneers (7-3) led 32-16 at the half and pulled away to beat the Crimson Hawks (7-3) in a Round of 32 state playoff game.

2B

Freeman 34, Colfax 13: The Scotties (8-2) won their fourth straight and eliminated the visiting Bulldogs (7-1) in a District 6 crossover game to clinch a state playoff berth.

Reardan 21, Asotin 18: The visiting Screaming Eagles (6-4) eliminated the Panthers (3-7) in a District 6 crossover game to clinch a state playoff berth.

1B





Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Dayton 20: Nolan Grindy recorded 92 yards and two touchdowns receiving, and added 62 yards and a score on the ground for the Warriors (8-1), who advanced to the state playoffs with a District 6 crossover win over the Bulldogs (6-4).

Odessa 54, Sunnyside Christian 48: The Tigers (7-3) eliminated the visiting Knights (4-5) in a District 6 crossover game. Odessa advances to state.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, Waitsburg 14: The Wildcats (8-2) eliminated the visiting Cardinals (6-5) in a District 6 crossover game. Wilbur-Creston-Keller claimed a state berth.

DeSales 64, Wellpinit 16: The Irish (10-0), who have yet to be seriously challenged this season, claimed a berth to state with a District 6 crossover win over visiting Wellpinit (3-6).

Pomeroy 68, Cusick 8: Kyzer Herres rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns and Pomeroy (9-1) forced five turnovers, clinching a berth to the state playoffs with a District 6 crossover win over the visiting Panthers (3-5).

Liberty Christian 70, Curlew 6: The Patriots (9-1) claimed a spot in the state playoffs with a District 6 crossover win over the visiting Cougars (5-4).

Nonleague

North Central 7, Ferris 5: Nick Ellliott scored on a 29-yard pass from Akiylon Washington in the second quarter and the Wolfpack (5-5) edged the Saxons (0-10) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Isaac Ott kicked an 18-yard field goal for the Saxons, who added a safety in the fourth quarter. Elliott finished with seven catches for 68 yards.

Ridgeline 50, Hermiston 19: The visiting Falcons (4-6) beat the Bulldogs (2-8). Details were unavailable.