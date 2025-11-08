Bolivia ends socialist rule with Paz inauguration, Starlink deal

Sergio Mendoza Bloomberg

Rodrigo Paz was sworn in as president of Bolivia, ending two decades of almost uninterrupted socialist rule and setting the stage for a renewal in relations with the U.S.

Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who headed an American delegation to the inauguration on Saturday, said Paz agreed to approve a license for Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet satellite network, along with measures to encourage U.S. tourism, investment and other links with Bolivia.

Paz has pledged to repair relations with Washington, attract foreign investment and curb spending to address Bolivia’s deepest economic crisis in four decades. Landau previously said Paz’s election would “usher in a new era of cooperation and partnership” between the two countries.

Paz will seek an agreement with the International Monetary Fund by March, his economic adviser Jose Luis Lupo said this week.

Paz beat former President Jorge Tuto Quiroga in a runoff election in October.