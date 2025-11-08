Color Scheme

EWU men’s basketball drops overtime thriller at Colorado

Eastern Washington guard Isaiah Moses dribbles up the court against Colorado on Saturday at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo. (Courtesy of EWU Athletics)
From staff reports

Eastern Washington guard Isaiah Moses hit a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime, but Colorado held on in the extra period to deny the Eagles’ upset bid and win a nonconference thriller 102-97 on Saturday afternoon at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.

EWU (0-3) has played close with two power-conference opponents early this season – the Eagles fell 80-74 at No. 12 UCLA on Nov. 3 – but couldn’t pull off a big win against the Big 12’s Buffaloes (2-0), who made back-to-back 3s with under two minutes left in overtime to fashion a six-point lead, and fended off the Eagles from there.

Moses, a senior UC Riverside transfer, poured in a game-high 30 points on 12 of 21 shooting to pace the Eagles, who also got 18 points from forward Alton Hamilton IV.

CU had a nine-point cushion early in the second half, but that was the largest lead in the back-and-forth game.

EWU shot 59.7% from the field and 9 of 16 from 3-point distance. CU shot 50.8% from the floor. Forward Sebastian Rancik led the Buffs with 24 points.

Women

Arizona State 73, EWU 58: Arizona State separated in the second half for a win over Eastern Washington in Tempe, Arizona.

The Sun Devils (2-0) got hot in the third quarter and led by as many as 26 points after leading 32-24 at the half.

Freshman guard Elyn Bowers had a team-high 15 points for EWU (1-1), which shot 36.8% from the field. ASU hit 45.2% of its shots and capitalized on 19 EWU turnovers.