EWU men’s basketball drops overtime thriller at Colorado

From staff reports

Eastern Washington guard Isaiah Moses hit a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime, but Colorado held on in the extra period to deny the Eagles’ upset bid and win a nonconference thriller 102-97 on Saturday afternoon at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.

EWU (0-3) has played close with two power-conference opponents early this season – the Eagles fell 80-74 at No. 12 UCLA on Nov. 3 – but couldn’t pull off a big win against the Big 12’s Buffaloes (2-0), who made back-to-back 3s with under two minutes left in overtime to fashion a six-point lead, and fended off the Eagles from there.

Moses, a senior UC Riverside transfer, poured in a game-high 30 points on 12 of 21 shooting to pace the Eagles, who also got 18 points from forward Alton Hamilton IV.

CU had a nine-point cushion early in the second half, but that was the largest lead in the back-and-forth game.

EWU shot 59.7% from the field and 9 of 16 from 3-point distance. CU shot 50.8% from the floor. Forward Sebastian Rancik led the Buffs with 24 points.

Women

Arizona State 73, EWU 58: Arizona State separated in the second half for a win over Eastern Washington in Tempe, Arizona.

The Sun Devils (2-0) got hot in the third quarter and led by as many as 26 points after leading 32-24 at the half.

Freshman guard Elyn Bowers had a team-high 15 points for EWU (1-1), which shot 36.8% from the field. ASU hit 45.2% of its shots and capitalized on 19 EWU turnovers.