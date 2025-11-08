EWU notebook: Eagle receivers finally crack 100 yards in a game

Eastern Washington receiver Miles Williams looks for running room around Montana safety Brady Beaner during a Big Sky Conference game in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday. (Courtesy of EWU Athletics)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

MISSOULA – A full game with redshirt freshman Jake Schakel at quarterback led to big games for Eastern Washington’s receivers.

In the Eagles’ 29-24 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, redshirt juniors Miles Williams and Cole Pruett each had career days: Williams finished with 11 receptions for 136 yards, and Pruett had 10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern hadn’t had a 100-yard receiver in any previous game this season, and the reception and yardage totals were career-highs for both Williams and Pruett.

“For a kid’s first big start in the Big Sky Conference, at this place, just better than average,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said of Schakel’s performance.

With Schakel taking the snaps – and with the Eagles trailing for all but the first four minutes of the game – the Eagles attempted more passes than they had all season and attempted fewer rushes (28) than they had in all but two games (23 against Incarnate Word and 25 against Northern Iowa).

“They abandoned the run game, which is unusual for them,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said. “… They threw it 63 times. That’s wild.”

Yet running the ball has been an inconsistent approach this year for the Eagles, who last season averaged 229 yards per game, including a 263-yard day against the Grizzlies.

With redshirt sophomore Nate Bell starting five of the previous six games at quarterback, twice the running game gained more than 300 yards. But two games ago the Eagles ran 40 times for 30 yards in a win over Weber State, and then they ran 30 times for 38 yards in a loss to Sacramento State last week.

It is unclear whether Bell might return in the final two games of the season (home against Northern Colorado, then at Cal Poly). But Schakel’s play certainly showed that the Eagles can move the ball through the air again – especially against a Montana team that now ranks last in the Big Sky in passing defense (267 yards per game).

“There are nine other games of film (on Montana),” Best said. “There was a lot of air out there, and we had our best day in the air. … A ton of plays were made on 50-50 balls, which we haven’t done all season, either.”

In all, the Eagles outgained the Grizzlies 479-351. It was just the second time Eastern had outgained an opponent this year.

Defense puts together solid effort

For the fourth game in a row, Eastern Washington held an opponent to under 400 yards of offense, something it hasn’t done since the 2021 season.

The Eagles were especially good in the second half, when the Grizzlies ran just 22 plays and gained 117 yards.

One thing the Eagles didn’t do was force a turnover, and for just the fourth time this season the Eagles committed more turnovers than they forced.

Montana also had fewer first downs (13) than any EWU opponent this season, and Eli Gillman – who leads the Big Sky with 1,048 rushing yards – was held to 83 yards on 13 carries.

Eastern also had its largest advantage of the season in time of possession, holding the ball for 37 minutes and 48 seconds.

Eagles work in different returners

Without Noah Cronquist, who did not make the trip due to an injury, the Eagles used Pruett and Wesley Garrett as returners. Pruett returned one punt for six yards and two kickoffs for 42; Garrett returned two kickoffs for 19 yards.

Montana’s largest return of the day was by punt returner Drew Deck, who took one of his two returns 60 yards to set up Montana’s first touchdown. EWU punter Landon Ogles landed two of his four punts inside the Montana 20-yard line.

After a first-quarter touchdown catch, former EWU player Michael Wortham had a quiet day for the Grizzlies. He finished the game with five receptions for 81 yards, but just two of those catches – and 15 of the yards – came after halftime. He carried four times for six yards.

And, on three kickoff returns, Wortham – who holds EWU’s single-season record for kickoff return yards – gained 75 yards.