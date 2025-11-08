Jamaicans have been turning to solar power. It paid off after the storm

By Hiroko Tabuchi New York Times

The morning after Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica, Jennifer Hue, a retired tax auditor living close to hard-hit Treasure Beach, woke up to devastation from 180 mph winds. There was water everywhere.

But her roof was intact and so were the solar panels she had installed two years ago. Most of her neighbors didn’t have electricity. But she did.

“The wind was like a tornado, and water came through every crevice,” Hue said. “But we didn’t lose any solar panels, and the next morning, the sun was shining bright and early,” she said. “We had our power back.”

A small but vibrant market for rooftop solar panels in Jamaica has long been seen as a promising way to wean the nation off imported fossil fuels. The country is reliant on oil and gas from abroad for its power plants, which not only is polluting but also makes Jamaica’s electricity some of the priciest in the world per kilowatt-hour.

Solar power is also seen as a way for Jamaica and other nations in one of the world’s most hurricane-prone regions to become more resilient to ever-intensifying storms.

Rooftop solar has grown significantly in Jamaica over the past decade, from less than 1.4 megawatts in 2015 to nearly 65 megawatts in 2023, a significant amount for a small island, experts say.

The hope is that growth will start to cut down on Jamaica’s dependence on imported fossil fuels, which are shipped in tankers to the island nation, at a time when ports, refineries, power plants and transmission lines are becoming vulnerable to extreme weather worsened by climate change.

Wide swaths of the country remain without electricity after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a Category 5 storm last week, killing at least 32 people and destroying an untold number of buildings and homes.

The solar panels must survive the high winds, of course. Jason Robinson, who runs Solar Buzz, an installer based in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, has been surveying the damage this past week, navigating roads on the west side of the island strewed with downed trees and power lines. “With nearly 200 mph winds, you’re in the universe’s hands,” Robinson said.

But so far, none of his nearly 300 clients have reported extensive damage, he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.