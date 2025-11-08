Mariners free-agency preview: Will team pursue outfield additions?

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A year ago, the Mariners’ outfield felt set as they headed into the offseason.

Seattle had Randy Arozarena locked into the starting left field spot, the platoon duo of Victor Robles and Luke Raley sharing time in right field and Julio Rodríguez anchoring the group in center field.

“Our outfield moving forward, I think you’re looking at it,” Dipoto said on the final day of the 2024 season.

But are fans looking at the same outfield for the 2025 season? The quartet group of Arozarena, Robles, Raley and Rodríguez all return for 2026 with Dominic Canzone also inserting himself into the playing time equation.

“The outfield situation, we like where we are,” Dipoto said at an end-of-season media session. “We like our depth there. We like our quality there.”

The platoon of Robles and Raley never really materialized due to injury. Robles suffered a separated shoulder and small fracture in his left shoulder April 6 while making a ridiculous leaping catch into the net in foul territory of AT&T Park. He returned from the injured list on Aug. 23, which was actually earlier than expected.

Raley suffered an oblique strain on April 28 and didn’t return until June 20. He dealt with nagging effects from the injury for most of the season. He also missed almost a month (July 20-August 16) with back spasms. When he returned, he couldn’t find regular playing time with Josh Naylor at first base, Jorge Polanco at designated hitter and Canzone in right field.

It is fair to wonder what the platoon might have provided if healthy for a whole season or something close to it.

Raley’s injury did provide Canzone another opportunity to show he could be a consistent contributor at the MLB level.

In 82 games, he posted a .300/.358/.481 slash line with 11 doubles, 11 homers, 32 RBI, 20 walks and 59 strikeouts.

Of course, the platoon of Robles and Canzone struggled in the postseason. They combined for six hits in 55 plate appearances between the two with 17 strikeouts in the ALDS and ALCS.

Dipoto was adamant that solving the issues at first base and third base were the priority of this offseason, but could upgrading the outfield be a luxury addition or a lineup upgrade if they can’t sign Naylor or bring Polanco? It would allow Canzone to see more games at designated hitter.

The top tierKyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger

Either of these sluggers in right field would represent a huge upgrade to the Mariners lineup and a major increase to their player payroll. It’s why neither seems likely.

Tucker is considered the top free agent on the market. The four-time All-Star turns 29 in January and will be looking to cash in with a deal of more than 10 years and $400 million. Does that sound like something the Mariners would do?

Bellinger actually fits in that he can also play first base at a high level. He’s rebuilt his value over the past few seasons while playing home games at Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium. So it’s fair to wonder how beneficial it was in his numbers. Bellinger will be looking for something close to $200 million over six or seven years.

The best of the rest (age)

Trent Grisham (29) – In three seasons with the Padres (2021-2023) where he played in more than 130 games, he hit 14, 17 and 13 homers. In 143 games this season with the Yankees, he hit 34 homers – oddly only 13 came at Yankee Stadium. He isn’t going to hit for a high average (.235) and he’s going to walk (82) and strike out (137).

Harrison Bader (32) – His most productive stretch of hitting came with his sixth team in nine seasons. In 50 games with the Phillies, he posted a .305/.361/.463 slash line with 11 doubles, a triple, five homers and 16 RBI. For most of his career he’s been a .240 hitter. He can still play all three outfield positions at a high level. He’s more of a fourth outfielder now.

The rest

Left fielders: Miguel Andujar (31), Mark Canha (37), Willi Castro (29), Michael Conforto (33), Bryan De La Cruz (29), Adam Frazier (34), Austin Hays (30), Sam Hilliard (32), Connor Joe (33), Jarred Kelenic (26), Max Kepler (33), Tommy Pham (38), Rob Refsnyder (35), Chris Taylor (35), Alex Verdugo (30), Jesse Winker (32)

Center fielders: Garrett Hampson (31), Cedric Mullins (31), Lane Thomas (30), Tyler Wade (31)

Right fielders: Randal Grichuk (34), Jason Heyward (36), Travis Jankowski (35), Max Kepler (33), Starling Marte (37), Joshua Palacios (30), Hunter Renfroe (34), Austin Slater (33), Mike Yastrzemski (35)