Prep roundup: Lizbeth Campos scores twice, Mt. Spokane girls soccer wins district title; Ridgeline, Mt. Spokane reach volleyball district championship match

Roundup of Saturday’s District 6 girls soccer and volleyball tournament action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Richland 3, Ferris 0: The third-seeded Bombers (15-3) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Saxons (6-7-2) in a District 6 4A third-place game. Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 1: Lizbeth Campos scored two goals and the top-seeded Wildcats (11-1-4) defeated the visiting third-seeded Titans (8-3-6) in the District 6 3A championship game. Both teams advance to state. Dennisons Bippes scored for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 3, Kennewick 0: The visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (12-6-1) shut out the fourth-seeded Lions (10-9) in the District 6 3A third-place game at Lampson Stadium to qualify for state.

Volleyball

4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 1: Mara Sandberg had 16 kills, Noella Migliuri had 35 assists and the second-seeded Bullpups (16-1) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Panthers (10-6) 24-26, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19 in a district semifinal.

Gonzaga Prep travels to Kamiakin for the district championship match on Thursday. Both teams advance to state.

Sarah Jolley had 10 kills and Janae Demant had 15 assist for Mead, which faces Ferris in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 1: The top-seeded Braves (19-0) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Tigers (7-10) in a semifinal match. LC faces third-seeded Richland in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Ferris 3, Chiawana 1: The ninth-seeded Saxons (7-10) eliminated the fifth-seeded Riverhawks (7-11) in a loser-out.

3A

Ridgeline 3, University 1: Sophia Campbell delivered 25 assists with four aces and the top-seeded Falcons (13-5) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Titans (7-11) 25-9, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21 in a semifinal match. Jade Livingston anchored defense for Ridgeline with 30 digs.

Ridgeline hosts third-seeded Mt. Spokane in the district championship match on Thursday. U-Hi hosts sixth-seeded Southridge in a loser-out.

Mt. Spokane 3, Kennewick 0: The visiting third-seeded Wildcats (14-3) swept the second-seeded Lions (12-6) in a semifinal.

Southridge 3, Shadle Park 1: The sixth-seeded Suns (11-6) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Highlanders (5-11). Brynn Hooper hammered 22 kills, scooped up 26 digs and blocked two for Shadle Park.

Hermiston 3, Central Valley 1: The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (11-8) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (5-12) in four sets.

2A

West Valley 3, Pullman 0: The visiting second-seeded Eagles (15-3) beat the top-seeded Greyhound (15-2) in the district title match. Both teams qualified for state.

West Valley eliminated third-seeded Clarkston (10-9) at in a semifinal at Pullman HS earlier in the day to reach state for the first time in 15 years. Pullman eliminated fifth-seeded East Valley (5-13) to reach the championship match.