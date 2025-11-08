Renewed Israeli strikes kill 3 in Lebanon amid military escalation

German Press Agency

CAIRO — Three people were killed and 11 others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes in different parts of Lebanon, Lebanese authorities said

The strikes come amid a rise in attacks that Israel says are targeting the Iran-allied Lebanese Hezbollah group.

In one attack, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on a road in southeastern Lebanon, killing two people, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

The dead were brothers and their vehicle went up in flames as a result of the strike, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

Elsewhere in Lebanon, a man was killed and four others injured after an Israeli drone hit a vehicle in the southern town of Barachit, the ministry added.

Earlier Saturday, an Israeli drone targeted another vehicle near a hospital in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, injuring seven, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it struck in southern Lebanon and killed two “terrorists” involved in smuggling weapons used by Hezbollah.

On Thursday, Israel said it had conducted a series of strikes against Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have recently escalated, despite a fragile ceasefire.

Israel, with U.S. backing, is pressing for the full disarmament of Hezbollah.

A ceasefire has technically been in place since late November of last year after months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

But Israel accuses Hezbollah of rearming and has continued near-daily strikes.