Spokane Chiefs build big lead, withstands late comeback attempt in 4-3 road win over Portland

PORTLAND – Owen Martin scored an insurance goal in the middle of the second period, and the Spokane Chiefs withstood a furious comeback to edge the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The Chiefs (9-9-0-0) tied the Winterhawks (9-9-0-0) for second place in the U.S. Division, 10 points behind division-leading Everett (13-1-2).

The Chiefs took a 4-1 lead into the third period. Nathan Brown’s long-range shot traveled through a maze of bodies past Chiefs goalie Linus Vieillard with about 5 minutes left to make it 4-2.

Portland pulled its goalie for an extra skater with 4 minutes left in the game, then Chiefs forward Sam Oremba went to the box for slashing to make it a 6-on-4 situation. Chiefs defenseman Owen Schoettler’s stick broke, then Ryan Miller’s shot from the outside sneaked through Vieillard to make it a one-goal game with 2:15 to go.

Portland spent the last 75 seconds of the game in the Spokane zone and appeared to have scored right at the final horn. After video review, the goal call was overturned and the Chiefs held on for the win, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Spokane scored first at the 13:54 mark of the first period. Will McIsaac won a puck along the boards, then Owen Martin fed Rhett Sather pinching in for his third goal of the season.

Just 65 seconds later, with Mathis Preston off for hooking, Portland forward Alex Weiermair came in on a breakaway and beat Vieillard for his eighth goal of the season.

Oremba scored 2½ minutes into the second, banging home a rebound from the top of the crease for his fifth goal of the season, to make it 2-1.

A few minutes later, Chase Harrington streaked down the left wing wall and his shot trickled through Portland goalie Blake Clark for his seventh goal of the season – his third in his last three games – and a 3-1 lead.

Martin made it 4-1 at the 12:39 mark of the second. He entered the zone on a 2-on-1 with Harrington but kept it for himself, potting his third of the season unassisted.

The Chiefs’ three-game road trip continues Friday at Penticton.