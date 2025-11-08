Whitworth clinches playoff spot, at least a share of NWC title with win over Willamette

From staff reports

SALEM, Oregon – Whitworth clinched a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs and claimed at least a share of the Northwest Conference title with a lopsided win over Willamette.

A dominant defensive performance headlined the Pirates’ 29-0 NWC victory.

Whitworth (7-2, 6-0 NWC) allowed just 134 yards and seven first downs during Saturday’s game at McCulloch Stadium. The Pirates picked off two passes and recovered one fumble en route to their first shutout win of the year. The Bearcats (1-8, 0-6) went 3 of 11 on third downs.

Pirates quarterback Logan Lacio went 26 of 31 for 197 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Tailback Luis Salgado rushed for 126 yards and a TD. It was a modest offensive game for the Pirates (395 total yards), but the unit didn’t need to be exceptional as Willamette’s offense struggled to find any rhythm.

The Bearcats didn’t cross midfield until midway through the third quarter – they only crossed midfield twice all game – and that drive ended with an interception by Whitworth defensive back Omari Williams.

Whitworth returns home for its regular-season finale, scheduled for noon Saturday against Puget Sound (1-8, 1-5) at the Pine Bowl.