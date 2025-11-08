Whitworth men’s basketball opens season with rout of Walla Walla

From staff reports

Six players scored in double figures for Whitworth, which opened its season with a smooth win at home.

The Pirates rolled over Walla Walla, an NAIA program, 92-47 on Saturday night at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Whitworth (1-0) went on a 12-2 run midway through the first half and led comfortably the rest of the way.

Pirates forward Colton Looney led all players with 14 points, adding eight rebounds. Guard Dylan Westermeyer contributed 13 points. Twelve Whitworth players got in the scoring column. The Pirates shot 35 of 77 (45.3%) from the field and 10 of 32 from 3-point range.

The Wolves (0-2) shot 18 of 64 (28.1%) from the floor.