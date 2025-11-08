WSU women’s basketball suffers upset loss at Southern Utah

From staff reports

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Washington State’s disappointing start to the season continued with a surprising loss to a Western Athletic Conference program that wasn’t expected to do much of anything this year.

The Cougs fell 77-64 to Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon at America First Event Center.

WSU (0-3) only led for 3:23. The Thunderbirds (2-0) used a 13-2 third-quarter run to separate from a close game.

Guard Eleonora Villa had 21 points (8 of 14) to lead WSU. Forward Malia Ruud added 14 points (7 of 8), but the rest of the Cougs combined to shoot 8 of 33 from the field.

Forward Brooklyn Fely tallied 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace SUU, which was picked to finish last in the WAC in a preseason coaches poll. The T-Birds, who won a combined 17 games over the past two seasons, handed WSU one of its most stunning losses of eighth-year coach Kamie Ethridge’s tenure.