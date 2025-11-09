Mike Volz and Tom Konis: Property tax relief is available for seniors and disabled persons

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Mike Volz and Tom Konis

By Mike Volz and Tom Konis

As your Spokane County treasurer and assessor, we hear the laments of residents who are concerned about paying their property taxes. The phone calls, letters and emails stream into our offices daily, many wondering if they’ll be able to stay in their own homes. Though tax rates are set through a combination of budget needs and voter-imposed bonds and levies, we understand how challenging it can be to shoulder the ever-increasing burden.

However, there are some little-known programs that could help relieve some of that financial strain, and we’ve been working hard to get the word out about them. The most accessible is Washington state’s Senior Citizen and Disabled Persons property tax exemption, administered by the County Assessor’s office, which can be a critical lifeline for our community’s most vulnerable residents. This exemption allows seniors or disabled persons who meet certain criteria to stay in their residences, helping to safeguard against the financial pressures that often accompany life changes.

It’s a pretty simple rubric: Anyone who is over age 61 or is unable to seek gainful employment due to a disability or has a VA disability determination of 80% or higher, who owns and occupies their own home for more than six months and has a gross annual household income of no more than $50,000 in the assessment year, likely qualifies for the exemption.

There are also three levels of exemption depending on your final calculated income. At Level 3, you are exempt from paying excess levies as well as Part 2 of the state school levy (generally speaking, “excess” levies are the voter-approved levies). At Level 2, you are exempt from paying excess levies, Part 2 of the state school levy and regular levies on $50,000 or 35% of the assessed taxable value, whichever is greater (but not more than $70,000 of the taxable value). At Level 1, you are exempt from paying excess levies, Part 2 of the state school levy, and regular levies on $60,000 or 60% of the assessed taxable value, whichever is greater.

The program’s impact was recently amplified by a state law that increased the income threshold for eligibility. Following a bipartisan effort, the Legislature passed a bill raising the income limit by $10,000 for applicants in Spokane County, a significant increase from the previous $40,000. This change acknowledged the reality of modern costs of living and opened the door for more seniors and disabled persons under the program. The unanimous bipartisan support for the update underscored the necessity of an issue so fundamental to our community’s well-being.

Furthermore, the exemption does more than just offer financial relief; it supports the vital concept of aging in place. Most seniors want to live out their golden years in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes – where memories are made, families are raised and deep community roots are established. The exemption makes this a practical reality rather than just a cherished hope.

The Senior Citizen and Disabled Persons property tax exemption is a beacon of common-sense policy. It is a compassionate and practical solution to a challenge facing aging populations across the country. By protecting this segment of the population from being taxed out of their homes, we are protecting the very heart of our community. This is a program that deserves our unwavering support and continued celebration … a powerful reminder that a community is only as strong as its commitment to its most vulnerable members.

For eligible seniors and disabled persons, applying for this exemption is straightforward, and guidance is available through the Spokane County Assessor’s Office. They can be reached online at www.spokanecounty.gov/assessor, by emailing assessorseniorexemptions@spokanecounty.gov or by calling (509) 477-3698. And for those who may have missed it in the past due to lack of awareness, a refund for up to three years of past taxes is possible. This kind of commitment to fairness and outreach ensures that the program’s benefits reach those who need them most. It is an outstanding example of what good governance can and should be: responsive, compassionate and dedicated to the well-being of all its citizens.

Mike Volz is the Spokane County treasurer. Tom Konis is the Spokane County assessor. The Assessor’s Office assesses your property’s value and the Treasurer’s Office collects the tax payment on that property.