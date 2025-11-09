Pablo Monsivais and Evelyn Whitmer: When SNAP funding disappears, everyone pays – the wider cost of food insecurity in Washington

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Pablo Monsivais and Evelyn Whitmer

As Washington state faces reductions in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the consequences extend far beyond those who rely on these benefits. The loss of SNAP dollars doesn’t just hurt families, it weakens our local economies, drives up healthcare costs, and places a heavier burden on already strained community systems.

In 2024, more than 888,000 Washington residents relied on SNAP for groceries each month, about 11% of the state’s population. Participation is even higher in Eastern Washington. Spokane’s 5th Congressional District, which covers roughly the eastern one-third of the state, has the second highest rate of SNAP participation in the state, at 16.5%, exceeded only by central Washington’s 4th District at 18% participation. In Spokane County alone, over 83,000 residents depend on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

The benefits of SNAP to participating families are well-documented. Since the program’s founding during the Great Depression, its core purpose has been to avert hunger and food insecurity, defined as inadequate access to enough nutritious food for a healthy life. In Washington, the average monthly SNAP benefit in 2024 was $180 per person, or about $1.97 per meal. Although it might not seem like much, it still provides the essential purchasing power for groceries, reducing the likelihood of a household being food insecure by up to 30% and significantly lowering the risk of severe hunger.

Beyond improving food access, SNAP has substantial and diverse impacts on health. For pregnant women, participation in SNAP is linked to reduced risk of having low birth weight babies. For children, SNAP participation in early life correlates with reduced long-term risk of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Among adults and seniors, SNAP is associated with improved access to dental and vision care, more effective management of chronic diseases like diabetes, and better overall health. A recent study from WSU’s College of Medicine found that participation in SNAP was linked to improved medication adherence and fewer emergency department visits. This aligns with other research finding that SNAP participants experience lower health care costs compared to similar adults not participating in SNAP. As the majority of SNAP participants are also enrolled in Medicaid, this means that SNAP saves on publicly funded health care costs.

SNAP also strengthens communities. Across Washington, a total of 4,874 authorized retailers accept SNAP. In Eastern Washington, 598 authorized retailers are located in the 4th District, and 492 in the 5th District. In 2024 alone, retailers redeemed about $1.8 billion in SNAP benefits statewide. Retailers accepting SNAP vary widely, from local small businesses to large national corporations, including superstores (like Walmart and Costco), supermarkets, convenience and drug stores, and farmer’s markets, butchers, and dairies. By helping support these businesses, the SNAP program stimulates local economic activity across both urban and rural areas.

When SNAP funds disappear, so does local spending power. SNAP has a multiplier effect. Each dollar in SNAP benefits generates an estimated $1.54 in economic activity across the food supply chain and beyond. That means in 2024, SNAP contributed more than $2.7 billion to Washington’s economy. But when SNAP support is cut, our low income and vulnerable residents are directly jeopardized and Washington’s economy takes a major hit, affecting everyone from small retailers and distributors to local farmers.

In our region, it’s likely you or someone you know depends on SNAP. In Washington, 65% of SNAP participants are families with children, 32% include someone who is elderly or has a disability, and more than 40% are working households who still struggle to afford basic groceries. Nationally, even active-duty military families and veterans qualify for SNAP, reflecting rising costs of living and wage gaps in many regions. Food banks and emergency food programs already report stretched supplies and staffing. Spokane-area food banks have publicly warned that if SNAP benefits lapse, local donations and pantry supplies will not be sufficient to match the scale of federal cuts.

When we protect programs like SNAP, we aren’t just supporting the vulnerable. We’re protecting our communities, stabilizing local economies and investing in a healthier, more resilient Washington.

Pablo Monsivais, PhD, MPH is professor of population health and nutrition at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology. Evelyn Whitmer, M.Ed., CCHC, is the director of EFNEP at WSU Extension with experience in implementation and evaluation of community-based interventions in underserved populations.