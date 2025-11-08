People are tired of dating apps. Can dogs help?

By Maggie Penman Washington Post

As a young professional, Lauren Haynes has moved a number of times in the past decade for her job – from South Jersey to Philadelphia to California and, most recently, to Charlotte.

“I’ve used all the dating apps, unfortunately,” Haynes, 33, said. “Hinge, Bumble and Tinder … they all feel the same.”

Haynes described some of the discouraging patterns that online daters will find familiar: messaging people and not hearing back, or getting strange or creepy messages from other users. People also complain about endless swiping, or wondering whether the person with whom they’re chatting is using AI to write their messages or craft their profile.

But when Haynes heard about a new dating app for “dog people,” she was intrigued. She doesn’t have a dog but describes herself as a dog person.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is new,’ ” she said. “Why not give it a try, since all the other ones haven’t been working?”

The new app is called Frolly (a mashup of “frolic” and “jolly” – unfortunately, “Catch” was taken). Its founder is Charlotte-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Cindy Himmel, and the idea started with a conversation with her adult daughter, Amanda Pietrick.

“She had met somebody at a bar,” Himmel said. “I saw her a week or so later and said, ‘Whatever happened to so and so?’ ” Pietrick responded that “he wasn’t that into dogs,” which was a dealbreaker for her – and sparked an idea for Himmel.

Could connecting dog lovers make dating fun again?

“When I would say to people, ‘Are you dating online,’ the answer was always, like, ‘ugh,’ ” Himmel said. “Maybe this could spark joy in dating again, because our dogs bring us so much joy.”

Frolly launched in late October in Charlotte, with plans to expand to other cities. The app is free for now, but Himmel eventually plans to charge users a monthly fee and donate a portion of the profits to local animal rescue organizations in each community – for Charlotte, it’s Forgotten, Now Family Rescue.

“It’s sort of a shared human experience that transcends all of our differences,” Himmel said. “When you meet someone on the street and they have a dog, you just have an instant, you know, something to talk about and you light up.” Himmel also believes that many dog people tend to have shared values.

“The characteristics of dog owners – trustworthy, honest, responsible – those are some of the things that we would look for in a partner as well,” Himmel said.

“I think having and taking care of animals, that’s such a green flag,” Haynes said, using a term that means a positive sign about a potential romantic partner.

Haynes said knowing that everyone on the app loves dogs has helped break the ice, making it easier to message someone and start a conversation over a shared interest. She hasn’t gone out on a date with anyone yet (she’s not rushing anything) but said the quality of the connections has been stronger than on other apps.

Andrew Marco, 35, has been dating online since the end of a long-term relationship two years ago.

“I’ve been on Hinge ever since,” Marco said. “After a while, it’s a lot of the same.”

He has been on Frolly for a couple of days and said he likes the idea of having a built-in connection around dogs, though he hasn’t gotten a reply to a message he sent.

Satira Streeter, a relationship expert and couples counselor in D.C., expressed some skepticism about the idea that uniting dog lovers could be a recipe for relationships.

“That could be a start,” she said, but “there’s no scientific research that says okay, if two of you have a love of dogs, that is going to be the thing that can bring you together.”

Streeter cautioned that people should take their time getting to know each other and figuring out whether their communication styles and other priorities are compatible.

That said, could it work for some dog people?

“I think everything can work for somebody,” Streeter said.

One thing that could come up for couples with dogs each is whether the dogs get along as well as their humans.

Brianna Dick is a dog trainer and owner of Pack Leader Help, a dog-training business in Alexandria, Virginia.

Dick said she often hears from people who are dating, falling in love, and then realizing their dogs need to get along, too. Even among friendly dogs, putting them together in the same home is different from a dog park or doggie day care.

“People kind of just throw their two dogs together and hope it sticks,” Dick said.

She recommends starting with a parallel walk in a neutral space such as a park. Dick says that’s the dog equivalent of getting a cup of coffee.

If that goes well, the couple could try having their dogs play off-leash in a yard or another enclosed outdoor space. Then they can introduce them to each other’s homes using leashes or baby gates to see whether they get territorial.

“People are eager to get their dogs together and have them be best friends,” Dick said. “It’s kind of like stepbrothers.”

They need to have time and space to get used to each other, she explained.

For Haynes, that isn’t a concern since she is currently dogless. For now, she said, she’s hanging out with her friends’ dogs to get her fix.

But if she meets her mate on Frolly, she’d be happy to end up with a pup as well as a partner.