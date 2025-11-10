First look: WSU set to host Louisiana Tech, looking to draw within one win of bowl eligibility

PULLMAN – Here is a first look at Washington State’s home game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

What is it?

WSU, coming off its second and final bye week of the season, will look to draw within one win of bowl eligibility in a home matchup with Louisiana Tech. In their last time out, the Cougars managed just one touchdown in a loss to Oregon State, which went on to lose to previously-winless Sam Houston the following weekend.

This makes WSU and Louisiana Tech’s first-ever meeting. The Cougars scheduled this game last fall to fill out their schedule with opponents from across the country before the rebuilt Pac-12 launches next year.

Where is it?

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

When is it?

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Where can I watch it?

The CW will broadcast the game.

Who is favored?

As of Monday afternoon, WSU was around a 7.5-point favorite in most sportsbooks.

How did the Cougars fare last week?

WSU (4-5) was off last week, enjoying some time off in its second and final bye week of the year.

Before that, the Cougars took a 10-7 road loss to Oregon State, a game that will be remembered for a severe lack of offense. WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus tossed two interceptions, giving him six in his last three games, and it was clear he was playing “banged up,” coach Jimmy Rogers said after the game.

That hampered the Cougs’ offense in a meaningful way, but on their final drive, they still had a chance to tie things up. On a third-and-four deep in OSU territory, WSU opted to roll Eckhaus out of the pocket, but he went down for a sack – on the right side of the field. That made things a tad more difficult on placekicker Jack Stevens, who sailed a 32-yard field goal attempt wide right, sealing his team’s second straight forgettable loss in Corvallis.

WSU’s defense turned in another stellar outing. Over its last four games, that group is permitting only a shade over 15 points per game. Winnow that down to their last three games and the Cougs are allowing only 12 per game. That isn’t only meeting defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit’s goal of 14 points or fewer. It also should be enough to win games.

But the Cougars’ offense, averaging less than 20 points per game, is hampering that effort. Their offensive line is really depleted. That unit has already been playing without its top two options at right tackle, Christian Hilborn and Jaylin Caldwell, forcing left guard Jonny Lester to play right tackle and Noah Dunham to come off the bench to play left guard. But against Oregon State, veteran center Brock Dieu exited early with what Rogers called a foot injury, and coaches benched right guard AJ Vaipulu for true freshman Trevor Bindel.

Scouting Louisiana Tech…

The Bulldogs have lost three of their last four, most recently a wild 25-24 setback to Delaware, in which they allowed nine points in the final 34 seconds. Louisiana Tech, up eight with a little more than two minutes to go, surrendered a touchdown and failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, which the Blue Hens turned into the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

Louisiana Tech used three quarterbacks in that game, as it has for much of the season. The Bulldogs’ leading passer is Blake Baker, who has started seven of his eight games. He has completed 102 of 155 passes (66%) for 1,220 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

But Baker went down with what turned out to be a torn ACL in that game, head coach Sonny Cumbie said on Monday, which will likely turn over the reins to backups Trey Kukuk and Evan Bullock. They have combined to throw for 514 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

“That’s a really good football team that has a ton of weapons, a ton of speed on the perimeter,” Rogers said, “one of the best receiving tight ends that we’ve probably faced this year. I know they may be banged up at quarterback, what it looks like. We’ll see how that shakes on on their end, but they’re gonna be explosive on offense, so we gotta bring our A-game.”

That tight end would be junior Eli Finley, who has reeled in 28 catches for 344 yards this fall. He’s averaging 12.3 yards per reception. Listed at 6-foot-6, Finley will make for a formidable matchup for the Cougars’ defense.

At the QB spot, Baker was the most mobile of the trio, rushing 67 times for 329 yards and three touchdowns. The rest of the Bulldogs’ rushing offense has come primarily from running back Clay Thevenin, who has collected 503 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 94 carries, good for an average rush of 5.4 yards. Their offense leaned more on the rush – and that was Baker still in the fold.

Louisiana Tech is also one of the most penalized teams in the country. The Bulldogs have been flagged 71 times, which ranks No. 120 of 134 FBS teams. They’re averaging a little more than eight penalties per game, which is only six spots up from dead last in the country. Center Landon Nelson has been called for six penalties, linebacker Mehki Mason has been whistled for four and Thevenin has been hit with three.

The Cougars may be able to exploit the Bulldogs’ pass defense, which is allowing 248 yards per game, good for No. 110 nationally. But that group has also snared 15 interceptions, which ranks fifth nationally, putting the onus on Eckhaus to avoid throwing the ball away this weekend. La Tech leads the country with six defensive touchdowns.

What happened last time?

WSU and Louisiana Tech have never met.