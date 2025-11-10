Color Scheme

Letters to the Editor for Monday, Nov. 10

Parks need benches

Now that the parks levy has passed, I hope the project list will include the installation of a bench near all the play structures in our parks. As it stands now there are numerous great structures for kids to enjoy but nowhere for accompanying adults to sit while they do so. An uncomplicated improvement, but one that would increase enjoyment and use of our parks.

Bob Schatz

Spokane

