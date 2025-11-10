Mariners free-agency preview: Who will serve as Cal Raleigh’s backup?

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

For many teams, the search for a viable, let alone productive, catcher seems endless. They try to steal a season by hoping an aging veteran can find some rejuvenation. They test out unproven rookies that aren’t ready for the responsibilities of catching at the major-league level. More often or not teams try to find a combination of two flawed catchers that offset the other’s weaknesses — a strong hitter, but poor defensive catcher and a plus defensive catcher that is below replacement level as a hitter.

The Mariners?

Well, they‘ve got elite offense, Gold Glove defense, stellar leadership and all the intangibles in one player that’s locked up for the foreseeable future.

Even before his historic season, where he rewrote the Mariners and MLB’s record books, Cal Raleigh was considered the best catcher in baseball by those that know the game. It’s just that now the average fans across the country have been made aware of his status.

He’s everything the franchise could want from a catcher while providing just a little more. By signing a six-year, $105 million contract just before his magical season started, he made it clear that he wants to remain a part of the foundation he helped build with the Mariners.

As much as he’d like to catch every game, Raleigh does need a capable backup for the 2026 season. With Mitch Garver now a free agent, the Mariners need to find someone they trust to fill in behind the plate.

Will the Mariners look at the free-agent market for an experienced catcher to serve as backup or go with a less experienced internal option?

After Raleigh, the Mariners have rookie Harry Ford behind him on the depth chart. A top-100 prospect who made his MLB debut late in the season, Ford is built like a small tank and oozing with athleticism and potential.

He is far from a finished product. He still needs to hone his receiving skills and clean up a few aspects defensively. At the plate, he has yet to tap into his power potential given his size and strength.

In 97 games with Triple-A Tacoma, Ford posted a .283/.408/.460 slash line with 18 doubles, 16 homers, 74 RBI, 74 walks and 88 strikeouts. He played sparingly in his call-up, appearing in eight games and getting one hit. The Mariners were cautious in using him in games down the stretch.

But he worked with the team through September and all of the postseason.

Will that be enough for the Mariners to feel comfortable with him as the backup? Serving as a backup and playing sparingly will also deter his development.

The Mariners could opt to sign a more experienced backup to a one-year deal and have Ford at least start the season with Tacoma before moving back to the big leagues. There is also the possibility he’s part of a trade package this offseason. The Mariners were willing to move him each of the past two seasons, knowing they have Raleigh locked in as their primary catcher.

The Mariners also have Luke Stevenson, their second first-round pick in the 2025 draft out of the University of North Carolina, in the system. While he’s only 21, he’s considered an elite defensive catcher that should climb the organizational ranks quickly.

It seems unlikely that the Mariners invest real money in a backup catcher this offseason, but they will certainly look at signing one to a minor-league or a split contract, which offers a guaranteed MLB salary if they get added to the active roster at any point during the season.

Here’s a look at the free-agent catchers:

The top tier

J.T. Realmuto — Even at age 35, he will be a coveted free agent. He was once the most complete catcher in baseball. He is still a solid hitter and a durable catcher behind the plate. He logged more innings behind the plate than any catcher this season (1,151 1/3). At his age, he isn’t looking for more than three years. Most MLB insiders expect him to remain with the Phillies.

The best of the rest

Victor Caratini (32) — He has always a been solid part of a catching tandem as a left-handed hitter. He posted a .259/.324/404 slash line in 114 games this season with 14 doubles, 12 homers, 46 RBI, 23 walks and 65 RBI. He has mashed right-handed pitching over the last few seasons and has grown into a valuable player. He signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Astros two seasons ago. He is looking for double in this deal.

Danny Jansen (31) — The Mariners had some interest in the right-handed hitting Jansen as a backup two years ago when he was being shopped by the Blue Jays.

The rest

Jorge Alfaro (33), Christian Vázquez (35), James McCann (36), Elias Díaz (35), Austin Barnes (36), Gary Sánchez (33), Mitch Garver (36), Eric Haase (33), Luke Maile (35), Tom Murphy (35), Jacob Stallings (36) and Matt Thaiss (31).