Nordstrom Rack comes to Northpointe in Spokane

A new Nordstrom Rack store is set to open at the Northpointe Plaza in fall 2026.

The popular discount retailer offers a variety of apparel, accessories and home goods from top brands.

Started in 1973, Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70% off select name-brand products.

The billion-dollar, Seattle-based fashion retailer has six Nordstrom stores in Washington and a dozen Nordstrom Rack stores, including one near the Spokane Valley Mall. According to a company news release, the stores employ more than 3,100 people.

The 31,000-sqaure-foot Nordstrom Rack store slated for Northpointe Plaza will join other store fronts like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Safeway and more just off Newport Highway. Northpointe Plaza is owned and operated by Kite Realty Group. As of June 2025, Kite Realty owned interests in 181 open-air shopping centers across the United States.

Nordstrom Rack offers online order pickup. Nordstrom began as a shoe store in 1901, according to the company’s website.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Spokane market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience,” said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack, in a news release.