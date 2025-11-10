Spokane area restaurants offering service member deals on Veterans Day

Its origin dates back to 1919 and the end of World War I. What is now known as Veterans Day will bring lots of closed offices but perks at several other businesses for those who served or continue to wear U.S. military uniforms.

Veterans Day, which had been known as Armistice Day until it was renamed in 1954, will see the closure of federal offices and banks.

For Spokane residents, it means free parking.

However, garbage, recycling, yard and food waste pickup in Spokane will proceed on schedule and the city’s Waste-to-Energy Plant will be open, city spokeswoman Kirstin Davis said in a news release.

For those looking for activities, Riverfront Park is offering Looff Carrousel rides free for all service members, both active and retired, along with their families, according to the release.

However, Spokane Public Library branches will be closed along with Spokane Municipal Court and Community Justice Services.

For those seeking a meal, the deals abound.

Here are some area restaurants offering deals or free meals.

• Mustard Seed, at 4750 N. Division St., is offering a free meal for veterans.

• Old European, at 7640 N. Division St., is serving a free meal for veterans from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Twenty-Seventh Heaven Scratch Bake Shop, at 105 S. Madison St., is offering gift cards all week, through a community veterans fund.

• The Melting Pot, at 707 W. Main Ave., Suite C1, is offering veterans a free four-course meal.

Several national chains are also offering deals.

• Applebee’s Grill + Bar, which has locations in Coeur d’Alene, at 9634 N. Newport Highway in Spokane, and 12217 E. Mission in Spokane Valley, is offering service members, active and retired, a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, at 207 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., is offering free meals to veterans who show valid military identification at participating restaurants.

• Chipotle, which has three Spokane locations and another in Airway Heights, is offering select free meals for veterans who order between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a valid military identification.

• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, located at 1675 W. Lee Ct. in Coeur d’Alene, is offering a select breakfast for veterans and active-duty personnel.

• Denny’s, at 3525 N. Division St. and 3711 S. Geiger Blvd. in Spokane, and 2022 N. Argonne Road in Millwood, likewise is offering select menu items from 5 a.m. to noon for active and retired military personnel.

• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, at 14720 E. Sprague Ave., in Spokane Valley, is offering select menu items with those who show a valid military ID or wear their uniform.