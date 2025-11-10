‘Stepping up in a big way.’ Hanford contractors give $25K to Tri-Cities Food Bank

By Tri-City Herald staff Tri-City Herald (Wash.)

Hanford nuclear site contractors made a big donation to the Tri-Cities Food Bank this week.

The food bank announced a $25,500 donation had been made Monday to help combat food insecurity in the Tri-Cities area.

The group of contractors includes Bechtel National, Central Plateau Cleanup Co., Hanford Mission Integrated Solutions, Hanford Tank Waste Operations and Closure (H2C), Inomedic Health Applications and Navarro-ATL, according to a news release.

“We recognize the great need in our community right now and, as part of that community, we want to be sure our neighbors and friends continue to get the support they need,” said Bob Wilkinson, CPCCo President and project manager. “Our Hanford contractors are proud to partner with the Tri-Cities Food Bank to support their important mission to help get us through this challenging time.”

More than 17,000 Tri-Cities families are attempting to navigate an interruption to SNAP food stamp benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown. While federal lawmakers appear to be closing in on a deal to reopen the government, it could take weeks for benefits to return to normal.

The Tri-Cities Food bank serves more than 22 tons of food each week and helps 40,000 families annually.

The donation will help fund purchases for their distribution centers in Kennewick, Richland and Benton City.

“We need the community’s support now more than ever,” said VJ Meadows, Tri-Cities Food Bank Executive Director. “It’s amazing to see our Hanford partners stepping up in a big way that will allow us to fill our shelves for the coming winter and make a real difference in the of lives of area families.”

To donate, visit TCFoodbank.com.

To find a food pantry near you, check 2nd Harvest’s Food Finder map.