US extends easing of sanctions on Syria as al-Sharaa meets Trump

By Amira Rajab and Anna Ringle German Press Agency

WASHINGTON – Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Islamist rebel commander, met U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, becoming the first Syrian head of state to visit the White House in what was described as a “historic” visit.

Just a year ago, al-Sharaa was still listed as a wanted terrorist in the United States and Syria was in the final weeks of a bloody civil war.

The U.S. administration said Trump aims to keep his promise to give Syria “a chance at greatness” by extending the suspension of certain sanctions for six months.

The sanctions have not been lifted entirely, according to a Treasury Department document. The easing is intended to support Syria’s reconstruction and stability.

An expected announcement that Syria would join the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State was not officially confirmed.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, also received at the White House, described the meeting as constructive and said it had been prepared over several months.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry added that both sides agreed on a road map to restore diplomatic relations, reopen joint institutions and strengthen political and economic cooperation.

From jihadist to presidentMonday’s talks would have been unthinkable just a year ago, before former ruler Bashar al-Assad was ousted and in the final weeks of the nearly 14 years of civil war that reshaped Syria’s political landscape.

Al-Sharaa led a rebel alliance that toppled the decadeslong Assad family regime in December 2024.

As recently as last December, Washington was offering a $10 million reward for al-Sharaa’s capture for his role as militant commander. The bounty was withdrawn after al-Sharaa’s rebels toppled the al-Assad regime.

The jihadist-turned-president has sought to distance himself from his militant past, cultivating a cosmopolitan image.

Since taking office, he has traveled internationally to reconnect Syria with the global community. Under ousted ruler al-Assad, Syria had been largely isolated.

Bounty removed, sanctions scrappedWashington has been rolling back sanctions on Syria in recent months.

The State Department said last week that sanctions were being removed on al-Sharaa and other officials in “recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al-Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime.”

It credited al-Sharaa with efforts to locate missing U.S. citizens, combat terrorism and drug trafficking and stabilize the region.

The U.N. Security Council also lifted sanctions on al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab last week. The U.S.-sponsored resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and only China abstaining.

Al-Sharaa says he is serving as a transitional president until a new, permanent constitution is adopted and general elections can be held.

A milestone in WashingtonThe visit is seen as a milestone in Syria’s post-Assad era, signaling a potential turning point in U.S.-Syrian relations.

The U.S. is also seeking to limit Iran’s influence in the country, a key ally of the former al-Assad regime.

The transitional government’s actions are being closely monitored internationally. Experts note a willingness toward democratic change but remain critical of its early months in office.

Protection of minorities in Syria’s deeply divided society is a major concern. Since al-Assad’s fall, outbreaks of violence have killed hundreds, sometimes involving interim government security forces.

What do the Syrian people want?Syria remains devastated after almost 14 years of civil war.

According to U.N. figures, about 7 million people are internally displaced, and around 16 million of the country’s 23 million residents still rely on humanitarian aid.

Many Syrians remain uncertain about the country’s future. A Damascus resident told the German Press Agency, “We are still not sure where Syria is heading.”

Another said, “We remain optimistic that Syria will continue to move in the right direction.”

Some hope al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington will bring tangible improvements.

“This trip to see Trump could achieve more than previous visits to other countries,” a resident said, expressing high hopes that further easing of sanctions will encourage investment.