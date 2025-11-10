WSU DT Max Baloun expected to return for seventh season, plus other injury updates from Jimmy Rogers

PULLMAN – Washington State may be experiencing a rash of injuries this fall, but the Cougars’ defensive front may be in good shape next season.

That’s in large part because starting defensive tackle Max Baloun is expected to secure a medical redshirt and return for a seventh season next year, coach Jimmy Rogers said Monday. Baloun started each of the first four games this season before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the Sept. 27 Apple Cup.

Baloun spent the first five years of his career at FCS South Dakota State, then followed Rogers to WSU last winter. In 100 snaps across four games this fall, Baloun totaled one sack on six pressures, including four tackles. He became an invaluable piece of the Cougars’ defensive front, using his 6-foot-6 frame to stack up runs and supply valuable pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

If the Cougars are able to return some key cogs in that position group, they could be looking at a fearsome unit next season. Still with eligibility are starter Bryson Lamb, true freshmen Donovan Fitzmaurice and Connor Sullivan and redshirt freshman Titus Miller. On the ends are breakout star Isaac Terrell, third-year sophomore Jack Janikowski, sophomore Malaki Ta’ase and third-year sophomore Michael Hughes.

WSU defensive tackle Kaden Beatty, who has been out since Sept. 27 with an undisclosed injury, will be eligible to return next season. He’s expected to miss Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech, Rogers said, “but there’s hopes that we may see some of him next week.”

In the rebuilt Pac-12’s first season, that group should be enough to give WSU one of the conference’s best defensive lines in the conference. But in the era of the transfer portal, the Cougars will have to hang on to those guys to make that vision come to fruition.

Veteran defensive end Raam Stevenson will be out of eligibility after this season, but after missing the past three-plus games with an injury, he’s expected to return to action this weekend, Rogers said. Senior defensive tackle Mike Sandjo, who has also missed the last four games, is not expected to play against La Tech.

In other injury news, WSU could be getting starting right tackle Christian Hilborn and starting center Brock Dieu back in time for Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech, Rogers said. Hilborn has missed each of the past four games with a knee injury, while Dieu exited early from WSU’s loss to Oregon State on Nov. 1 with a foot injury.

That’s huge news for the Cougs’ offensive line, which has been plagued by injuries all season, from the veteran Hilborn’s absence now to Dieu’s ailment. Even right guard AJ Vaipulu was “banged up” against Oregon State, Rogers said, which is why coaches swapped in true freshman Trevor Bindel for 12 snaps in his place. Because of the injury to Hilborn – and the injury to his backup, Jaylin Caldwell, who Rogers said is not expected to return this weekend – coaches have had to move left guard Jonny Lester to right tackle and sub in third-year sophomore Noah Dunham at left guard.

When Dieu came out, he was replaced by third-year sophomore Kyle Martin, who was making his college debut. In 51 snaps, he earned a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 33.7 and a run-blocking grade of 58.6.

“He’s gonna go through practice and see how he progresses through the week,” Rogers said of Hilborn. “So getting those two guys back (Hilborn and Dieu) will definitely help our depth in the inside, because it will allow potentially Jonny to move back to guard.”

WSU’s patchwork offensive line played a meaningful role in the struggles the Cougars faced on offense against the Beavers. Lester finished with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 0.0, the lowest figure possible, permitting two sacks on five pressures. In that game, after Dieu came out, the most experienced WSU offensive lineman was third-year sophomore Ashton Tripp – who is starting for the first time in his career this season.

Elsewhere on the injury front, running back Leo Pulalasi is questionable for Saturday’s game, Rogers said. After carrying once for five yards against OSU, Pulalasi left early with an undisclosed injury. It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to return to action against Louisiana Tech, but Rogers took care to commend him for his commitment to giving himself a chance.

“He’s gonna be limited somewhat in practice,” Rogers said. “I think he’s done a really good job at rehab. He stayed here this whole weekend and rehabbed, so I’m hoping that he is back and he’s able to go.”

Tight end Hudson Cedarland, who has also missed the last four games, is ready to return to play, Rogers said. The same goes for veteran wide receiver Leyton Smithson, who missed the Oregon State game with a family emergency, Rogers added. Smithson has found a niche as the Cougars’ primary kickoff return man.